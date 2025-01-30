BCX to unpack AI's negative and positive impact on cyber security

Garith Peck, managing executive, cyber security at BCX.

Garith Peck, managing executive for cyber security at BCX says AI has redefined cyber security and impacted Africa’s threat landscape both negatively and positively.

This is because AI is a powerful tool that is used by cyber criminals as well as their potential targets.

Peck will discuss this paradox in his talk at the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit 2025 Johannesburg, to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on 3 and 4 June.

While cyber criminals leverage AI for sophisticated attacks like automated breaches and deepfake-driven fraud, the same technology is also used for defensive purposes.

For example, advanced AI-enabled threat detection systems are resources defenders can use to stay ahead of malicious actors and mitigate risk.

Africa is a dynamic, competitive, and challenging market, especially when it comes to cybersecurity. Business leaders must deal with a myriad of challenges such as limited budgets, regulatory compliance, and an ever-present cyber security skills gap.

Peck intends to show delegates how these challenges can be addressed using the right technology, noting that knowledge and understanding are key components of cyber security resilience.

ITWeb Security Summit 2025 Johannesburg – 3 & 4 June As businesses are confronted with an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape, staying ahead has become more critical than ever. At the ITWeb Security Summit, the annual gathering of cyber security professionals and thought leaders, we will unpack all the latest developments, the methods that attackers are using and best strategies to protect your digital assets. For more information and to register, click here.

The company’s executive leaders will also offer insights into cyber security trends, including AI-driven security, zero-trust models, edge computing for real-time security, sustainable cloud practices, and human-centric security.

The adoption of cloud technologies and the sustainable, strategic use of these technologies is changing the way businesses approach cybe rsecurity. BCX advocates for zero-trust architecture, defined as a ‘trust no one, verify everything’ model. This model is designed to protect sensitive data in hybrid work environments, for example.

Experienced service providers like BCX have the expertise, skills and resources to help organisations optimise their cyber security investments and comply with frameworks like South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

At the Summit, Peck will provide detailed insights on the latest cyber security tools, strategies, and approaches, including how businesses can leverage AI, zero trust, and advanced threat detection to strengthen their security posture.

* BCX is the Event Sponsor of the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, Johannesburg.

See also ITWeb marks 20th anniversary of its Security Summit



