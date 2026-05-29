BDO addresses why security is no longer an IT issue, but a leadership test at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

BDO South Africa will participate at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026. (Image source: 123RF)

In a world marked by AI-driven threats, geopolitical fragmentation, fragile supply chains, an expanding technology divide and a 4.7 million-person cyber security skills gap, the leaders who prioritise cyber security as a boardroom essential rather than merely a technical checkbox will shape the next generation of trusted and resilient businesses.

BDO South Africa will participate at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 to discuss why cyber resilience has become one of the defining leadership challenges facing modern organisations. Through its participation at ITWeb Security Summit 2026, BDO will explore how boards, executives and business leaders must rethink cyber security governance in the face of increasingly sophisticated AI-powered attacks and escalating operational risk.

Held at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town on 26 May 2026, and coming up at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026, the summit brings together leading security experts, business leaders and technology professionals to address the evolving cyber threat landscape impacting African organisations.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit took place in Cape Town on 25-26 May and will take place in Johannesburg from 2-4 June. For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

“Cyber security is no longer simply a technical concern managed within IT departments,” says Khaya Mbanga, Chief Information and Digital Officer (CIDO) at BDO South Africa. “It has become a core business risk with direct implications for operational continuity, regulatory compliance, stakeholder trust and long-term organisational resilience.”

Recent global research shows that weekly cyber attacks per organisation have more than doubled over the past four years, while many security budgets have remained under pressure. At the same time, generative AI technologies are enabling cyber criminals to launch highly personalised phishing campaigns, create convincing deepfakes and automate attacks at unprecedented scale and speed.

According to BDO, this rapidly evolving environment requires organisations to shift from viewing cyber security as a protective wall to treating it as a culture of preparedness embedded across the enterprise.

“The question boards should be asking is no longer ‘Are we protected?’ but rather ‘Are we prepared?’” says Mbanga. “Preparedness requires leadership accountability, cross-functional collaboration and a security strategy that aligns directly with business priorities.”

At the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, BDO will highlight several critical forces reshaping enterprise cyber risk:

The rise of AI-accelerated attacks that dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of sophisticated cyber crime.

Growing supply chain vulnerabilities as organisations become increasingly dependent on third-party software, cloud services and digital ecosystems.

The global cyber security skills shortage, which continues to leave organisations under-resourced and struggling to respond effectively to emerging threats.

BDO believes that security governance must now extend beyond the technology function and become a permanent boardroom priority.

International frameworks such as the UK National Cyber Security Centre guidance and NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 increasingly position cyber security governance as a leadership responsibility rather than solely an operational function. Locally, evolving regulatory expectations are similarly driving accountability for cyber-risk management to governing bodies and executive leadership teams.

As organisations continue to adopt AI technologies and expand digital operations, BDO says security-by-design principles must become embedded into every stage of business transformation.

“Cyber resilience today depends on more than technology investments,” says Mbanga. “It requires organisations to design security into their operations, products, partnerships and decision-making processes from the outset.”

BDO’s participation at ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will also focus on practical leadership priorities for organisations seeking to strengthen resilience, including:

Elevating cyber-risk discussions at board level.

Embedding cyber security into procurement and supplier governance.

Building stronger collaboration between IT, legal, risk and operational teams.

Establishing governance frameworks for AI adoption and oversight.

Investing in workforce upskilling, automation and strategic partnerships.

According to BDO, organisations that approach cyber security strategically will gain more than improved protection from attacks. They will strengthen stakeholder confidence and establish trust as a long-term competitive advantage.

“In today’s digital economy, trust is one of the most valuable assets any organisation can protect,” concludes Mbanga. “The businesses that lead in cyber security preparedness will ultimately lead in resilience, reputation and customer confidence.”

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 was held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and will be held at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.