BDO SA appoints female TMT leads to drive expansion into UK

Donvé Forbes.

BDO SA has announced the appointment of Donvé Forbes and Linda Peter as sub-sector leads within the technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) sector. The accounting firm says Forbes and Peter are strategic appointments and will help the company expand into the UK.

Forbes, currently a partner in audit, will take on the role of media lead.

Bernard van der Walt, head of TMT at BDO SA, remarked, says Forbes has already been extensively involved in the media and digital sectors within the company's client portfolios in SA. Now that role will expand to include the UK market, a massive growing segment for which she is well suited given her deep skills, he adds.

Linda Peter, currently director of international tax and mergers and acquisitions within the tax team, will assume the role of technology lead.

Van der Walt says Peter not only has extensive TMT experience but also the leadership and proactive drive needed to lead the dynamic technology sub-sector.