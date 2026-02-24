Become a Surface Reseller with Core.

Core is inviting IT resellers to grow their businesses by joining the Microsoft Surface Reseller Program, enabling them to deliver premium, secure and AI-ready devices built for the modern workplace. As customer demand for high-performance, AI-enabled, intelligent devices increases, Microsoft Surface for Business offers resellers a differentiated portfolio designed to drive productivity, creativity and long-term customer value.

Surface Copilot+ PCs introduce powerful, on-device AI experiences, accelerated by dedicated NPUs, helping customers work faster and smarter with enhanced performance, responsiveness and efficiency. Combined with deep integration across Windows and Microsoft 365, Copilot+ PCs position resellers at the forefront of the next generation of business computing.

Microsoft Surface devices are also known for their exceptional display quality. High-resolution PixelSense displays deliver sharp visuals, accurate colour and responsive touch across a range of screen sizes, enabling customers to choose the right device for every role; from compact, highly portable devices to larger screens designed for multitasking, collaboration and immersive productivity.

As a Surface Reseller, partners gain access to the full Surface for Business portfolio, exclusive promotions and product updates, sales and marketing enablement, and Microsoft-backed technical support. This enables resellers to increase deal value by bundling devices with Microsoft 365, Windows and device management solutions, while building stronger, long-term customer relationships.

Getting started is simple. Resellers can register their interest with Core, an authorised Surface distributor, complete onboarding and begin selling Surface devices with access to the tools, promotions and support needed to succeed.

Now is the time to differentiate your business with devices built for modern work. Become a Microsoft Surface Reseller and deliver the premium, AI-powered Surface experiences your customers are asking for.

To learn more or join the Surface Reseller Program, visit the https://surfaceresellerprogram.co.za/ or contact Surface@core.co.za.