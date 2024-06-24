Beeline, ZTE unveil Giga City project in Kazakhstan

Beeline and ZTE unveil Giga City project in Kazakhstan.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, in partnership with Beeline Kazakhstan, which positions itself as a leading player in Kazakhstan's telecoms industry and a subsidiary of VEON Group, has successfully completed the modernisation of the Beeline's network in the Akmola and Turkestan regions, which lead in traffic consumption and cover 25% of the population of Kazakhstan.

This milestone was celebrated with an official launch event in Astana, titled: "Giga City: Accelerating the digitalisation of Kazakhstan."

Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON Group.

The project encompassed the modernisation of the Beeline's mobile network in the Akmola region (including Astana) and the Turkestan region (including Shymkent), involving more than 1 800 base stations. Additionally, FDD Massive MIMO technology has been introduced in major cities. The implementation of this solution resulted in substantial 4G throughput growth for subscribers, significantly enhancing services quality. Notably, the modernisation project using ZTE equipment was completed ahead of schedule.

Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON Group, said: "I truly believe that with our strategy of digital operators, we will not only delight our customers with our telecoms services like in the Giga City project, but we will also provide them financial services, entertainment, education, healthcare and we will not stop there. We would like to thank ZTE for the successful partnership with Beeline Kazakhstan in this radio network modernisation project. The high-quality results will help achieve the digitalisation goals we have for Kazakhstan."

Evgeniy Nastradin, Chief Executive Officer of Beeline.

"As an important participant in the digital transformation in Kazakhstan, Beeline has always been at the forefront of introducing innovative products and solutions to improve connectivity and empower people in the digital world. Rapid growth in data traffic consumption continues in Kazakhstan. This requires a more efficient 4G network to meet increasing network capacity demands while delivering a better user experience. The FDD Massive MIMO solution is a right way to optimise the modern 4G network," said Evgeniy Nastradin, Chief Executive Officer of Beeline.

Xu Ziyang, Chief Executive Officer of ZTE Corporation.

"Kazakhstan is an important market for ZTE Corporation," said Xu Ziyang, Chief Executive Officer of ZTE Corporation. "The Giga City project, implemented in collaboration with Beeline in the Akmola and Turkestan regions, demonstrated our capability to effectively solve complex technical problems on a live network. We organised a comprehensive modernisation of the radio network infrastructure, including preparation for its future evolution. This will enable the operator to significantly reduce operating costs due to more energy-efficient equipment and the capability for remote site management. We are committed to accelerating the digitalisation of Kazakh society, bringing more digital services to all Kazakh people and accelerating the country's digital economic growth in partnership with Beeline."

The event was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.