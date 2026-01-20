Before you launch another AI project, ask this one question

JustSolve empowering South African businesses to determine AI and low-code readiness.

According to Gartner’s 2025 research, CIOs believe AI will impact all IT work by 2030. They expect that 75% of IT tasks will be handled by people working with AI, while 25% will be done by AI alone. This shows how important it is for companies to be ready for AI to stay competitive.

In South Africa, over 90% of organisations have begun their AI journey. However, before starting another AI project in 2026, leaders should pause and ask themselves one important question:

“Are we ready, organisationally, technically and operationally, to scale this successfully?”

Find out by taking JustSolve’s AI & Low-Code Readiness Assessment.

Readiness is the conversation most organisations avoid

As the majority of South African businesses review and adjust their AI project budget for 2026, the question around organisational and operational readiness is becoming more vital as many of these organisations still overlook important factors like strategy, operating models, data quality, governance and delivery capability.

Without the right foundations in place, AI projects can become stuck in pilot or test phases, leading to higher costs from rework and duplicated effort, eroding trust when results do not appear and creating risks around governance, security and compliance as they transition to production.

Gartner’s research shows the impact of this oversight; 45% of organisations with high AI maturity keep their AI projects running for three years or more, compared to those with lower AI maturity.

Make AI maturity and readiness the secret weapon that will empower organisations to transform their AI initiatives into sustainable business value.

From assumption to insight

To help organisations answer the readiness question with clarity, not guesswork, JustSolve, a South African digital transformation partner, developed the AI & Low-Code Readiness Assessment.

Rather than focusing on tools or platforms, the assessment provides an objective, structured view of readiness across nine critical business areas, including:

Strategy and operating model

Data and AI foundations

Low-code platform and architecture

Security, risk and responsible AI governance

DevSecOps and life cycle

People, skills and change

Value management and portfolio

Adoption, centre of excellence and demand management

The result is a practical baseline leaders can use to prioritise investment, reduce delivery risk and move forward with confidence.

A smarter starting point

Before approving another AI pilot, selecting another platform or committing further budget, take JustSolve’s AI & Low-Code Readiness Assessment and answer the AI readiness question. It may be the most valuable decision you make this year.