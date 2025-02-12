Being proudly South African is powerful unifying force

Serame Taukobong, group CEO of Telkom.

Our pride in being South African is the glue that holds us together, writes Serame Taukobong, group CEO of Telkom, in this exclusive thought leadership piece.

The release of the South Africa Social Cohesion Index 2024 report is perfectly timed as the country prepares for the historic National Dialogue this year.

There’s a saying in business that if you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it, and that holds true for important issues in broader society too. This is where the Social Cohesion Index can play an important role as the dialogue process unfolds.

Telkom is proud to have sponsored this important research, conducted by the Inclusive Society Institute in co-operation with the Constructor University in Germany over several years. We are confident its findings and insights will have a positive, practical impact on South Africa's growth and prosperity.

Telecommunications is no longer just about connecting calls or delivering data − it is about connecting people to possibilities. It is about bridging gaps, empowering communities, driving innovation, and unlocking the potential of individuals and businesses.

From the smallest rural village, to the largest urban metropolis, access to reliable and affordable communication has become a cornerstone of economic and social development.

The 2024 research findings confirm the broader trends that the Social Cohesion Index has tracked since 2021. They show an encouraging reversal in the downward trend in social cohesion which had been shown at the end of 2023.

In 2024, the cohesion index rose to 53.3 points from 51.7 in 2023. The 2023 score took South Africa uncomfortably close to crossing the key 50-point mark, which would signal concerning weakness. The 2024 improvement brings the index close to its 2021 level, suggesting a strengthening of social bonds across the country.

Notably, all nine dimensions of social cohesion showed improvement from 2023 to 2024, although only three dimensions − trust in people, solidarity and helpfulness, and civic participation − have achieved overall increases since 2021.

The research revealed several counterintuitive findings that challenge patterns observed in Western and Asian societies where similar research has been done. For example, in South Africa, wealthier provinces showed lower social cohesion levels, and higher education levels correlated with weaker social cohesion. Rural areas demonstrated stronger cohesion than urban centres.

Racial and linguistic diversity contributed positively to social cohesion.

At the provincial level, Limpopo led with the highest social-cohesion score (56.5), while KwaZulu-Natal − the scene of significant political shifts and civic unrest over several years – had the lowest score of 49.6. All provinces maintained moderate levels of cohesion, but their patterns of strengths and weaknesses varied significantly.

So, why does this matter? Research such as this provides empirical evidence to inform policy-making and strengthening social cohesion that assists with stability, growth and prosperity.

As the research shows, eroding social cohesion leads to polarisation and political instability. Social cohesion is not theoretical; it has direct implications for the well-being of citizens.

The researchers point to solutions based on this research that can cement social cohesion: enabling inclusive economic progress, reducing unemployment, lowering income inequality, providing adequate jobs for the highly qualified, promoting family-oriented lifestyles, and bringing living conditions in rural and urban areas to an equal and adequate level.

These insights will be vital as president Cyril Ramaphosa convenes the National Dialogue early this year. The goals of this dialogue are to develop a common vision for South Africa and to create a shared value system for current and future generations.

As a responsible corporate citizen, Telkom aligns with this goal. We serve both as the backbone of South Africa's digital future and in our mission to connect South Africans to a better life.

There is good reason to hope that greater social cohesion is attainable. The research shows national identification remains as the strongest dimension in the study, scoring 72.2 points, which indicates pride in being South African remains a powerful unifying force across all demographic groups.

It is evident that diversity is not an impediment to social cohesion when it comes to the higher order concept of “being a South African”.

While public discourse often emphasises our differences, this is an important truth to bear in mind. It provides a foundation for a more cohesive society and would assist to reverse the downward trend the index has tracked between 2021 and 2023.

We see how powerful our identity can be when we celebrate together as our national sporting heroes bring us glory. Can it be so difficult for us to harness this passion and pride as we tackle issues of unemployment, poverty and our other challenges too?