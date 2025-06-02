Berexia and IBA Group announce fintech partnership

Vadzim Smatrayeu and Sami Metwali.

IBA Group, a leading global IT services provider, and Berexia, a trusted partner in digital transformation and fintech innovation, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate innovation and deliver high-impact financial technologies across Africa countries and internationally.

This collaboration brings together the two companies that have deep expertise and a shared vision for financial inclusion and digital transformation. With over 40 years of combined experience in the fintech sector, IBA Group and Berexia will leverage their complementary strengths to provide innovative financial products, scale existing solutions and unlock new growth opportunities.

A combination of expertise and innovation

Berexia and IBA Group bring proven expertise in delivering high-end fintech solutions, from mobile payments and digital banking, to co-creating tailored fintech solutions. This partnership will enable an exchange of best practices, knowledge and technical skills between their respective teams, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Vadzim Smatrayeu, VP Fintech Services at IBA Group, said: “We believe that collaboration is the key to solving mobile payment challenges. Collaboration with Berexia allows us to combine our technology expertise with their regional insights and advanced ecosystem to build impactful solutions that respond to real-world needs. Our extensive experience in the fintech sector will be an essential asset in this partnership.”

“Working together, we aim to accelerate financial inclusion and support the digital economy in Africa and globally,” added Sami Metwali, Head of Products & Solutions at Berexia. “Berexia and IBA Group are fully aligned and committed to investing in a strategic and ambitious fintech initiative in Morocco. We are also exploring further collaboration on additional use cases. Our partnership will not only benefit our clients and partners but will also help set new benchmarks for the fintech industry.”

Commitment to high-potential use cases

The partnership will initially focus on high-potential use cases, such as SoftPOS solutions for SMEs, micro businesses and individuals. The solutions will contribute to economic growth and improve financial accessibility in the African region.