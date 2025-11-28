Beyond algorithms: How human-centred RPO is redefining recruitment in SA

Adéle Esterhuysen, Talent Acquisitions Lead of SRS.

In my work across the recruitment and talent landscape, one thing has become increasingly clear: recruitment is evolving faster than ever. Artificial intelligence (AI) can now screen thousands of CVs in minutes. Automation can schedule interviews, run assessments and even predict retention. Yet despite all this progress, one truth remains unchanged for me – hiring is and always will be about people.

As South Africa moves deeper into a digital economy, I see organisations dealing with a challenge that’s more complicated than just being efficient. The real question is how to balance the speed of technology with the human judgment required to build trust, culture and long-term fit. This is where recruitment must shift from a transactional activity into a strategic growth capability. It’s also why I really believe in human-centred recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) models – including the work we do every day at SoluGrowth.

The South African context: A market in transition

Our local talent landscape is uniquely complex. We’re navigating a tightening skills market, accelerated remote work adoption and global competition for the same digital talent. At the same time, organisations are under sustained pressure to deliver on transformation, employment equity and youth employment priorities.

From what I’ve seen, automation alone cannot solve these challenges. What’s required is a recruitment partner that understands the local context as deeply as the global one. Human-centred RPO creates that bridge – combining advanced recruitment technology with experienced recruiters who understand South African culture, compliance and transformation objectives. That’s when hiring starts to deliver both quick results and real value.

RPO as a strategic growth lever

RPO has come a long way from its early reputation of being primarily about cost reduction or volume hiring. Today, when implemented correctly, it becomes an extension of the business itself – bringing specialised expertise, flexible capacity and advanced analytics into every stage of the hiring journey.

In practice, I see the strongest outcomes where organisations successfully integrate:

Smart automation and AI to enhance sourcing and candidate matching.

to enhance sourcing and candidate matching. Human insight to evaluate culture, motivation and long-term fit.

to evaluate culture, motivation and long-term fit. Deep compliance expertise aligned with South African labour law, B-BBEE and POPIA.

aligned with South African labour law, B-BBEE and POPIA. Employer branding support to strengthen how they show up in the talent market.

When this balance is achieved, the impact is tangible: faster, more compliant and more inclusive hiring – without losing the human connection that inspires people to join, stay and thrive.

Why human connection still wins

AI can identify skills. Only humans can identify potential.

Technology helps us work smarter, but it’s empathy, curiosity and professional judgment that truly distinguish exceptional recruiters from average ones. In a country as diverse as South Africa – where talent is defined by far more than what appears on a CV – that human layer becomes even more critical.

When RPO teams take the time to deeply understand an organisation’s culture and purpose, trust is built. And trust translates directly into better candidate experiences, stronger retention and more credible employer brands. In my experience, the most successful recruitment strategies are the ones where technology is used to enable connection – not replace it.

Balancing global agility with local impact

The future of recruitment in South Africa will not be about choosing between people or technology. It will be about integrating both with intention.

Human-centred RPO offers the scalability of automation and the sensitivity of local expertise. It allows organisations to expand regionally or globally while still delivering on transformation and socio-economic impact at home.

Looking ahead, I believe the most successful organisations will be those that treat recruitment not as an administrative function, but as a strategic growth engine – powered by partnership, insight and empathy.

Closing thought

Recruitment in 2026 won’t be defined by who fills roles the fastest. It will be defined by who builds the most sustainable, diverse and future-ready teams.

As AI continues to reshape the talent landscape, the organisations that will truly thrive are those that consciously choose partners who blend advanced technology with deep human understanding – something we focus on every day at SoluGrowth.

Because at the heart of every great hire is a human connection – and that’s something no algorithm will ever replace.

