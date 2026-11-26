AI can enhance the customer experience. (Image source: iStock)

Organisations have invested in digital channels, self-service platforms and chatbots for years. Still, customers often have to repeat themselves, wait for answers and deal with disconnected service. The real challenge now is not just communication, but how well organisations understand and respond to customers.

We are entering a time when the quality of customer experience (CX) is not just about how many ways customers can reach an organisation, or how fast it responds to questions.

Instead, the key question is: How well does an organisation understand its customers, anticipate their needs and respond smartly when it matters most? This is where artificial intelligence (AI) is making a real difference in CX.

From reactive service to predictive CX

Traditional customer service has largely been reactive. A customer encounters a problem, contacts an organisation and waits for a resolution. AI introduces the possibility of reversing this relationship.

Imagine a utility provider using AI to analyse water consumption patterns, identify anomalies that may indicate a leak and, through an integrated CRM platform, proactively notify a customer before an unexpectedly high bill arrives.

The true power of AI in CX lies not just in resolving problems faster, but in anticipating and preventing them before they impact the customer.

“I once received a R40 000 water bill because of a leak that went undetected for weeks. Imagine the frustration that could have been avoided with a simple early warning. Experiences like these remind me why our work matters: using technology to solve real-life problems. By bringing AI, CRM and connected business systems together, we have an incredible opportunity to help organisations shift from reactive to proactive customer service, ultimately transforming the customer experience,” said Constance Sibanda, Executive Head: Customer Experience at Atisa Technology.

From omnichannel to intelligent, connected experiences

For years, organisations have added voice, e-mail, WhatsApp, social media and self-service options to help customers connect. But having more channels doesn’t always mean a smooth customer experience.

Picture a customer reporting a billing issue on WhatsApp, then calling the contact centre later and having to explain the problem again. The organisation offers many channels, but the customer still feels disconnected. Integrated CRM, omnichannel platforms and AI can help fix this.

Now imagine that same customer reporting a billing dispute through WhatsApp. An AI-powered assistant retrieves relevant billing information from integrated backend systems, explains the charges and attempts to resolve the query. If human assistance is required, the conversation is seamlessly transferred to an agent who already has access to the customer's details, interaction history and the issue raised.

AI can enhance this experience even further. SAP Service Cloud Version 2, for example, offers capabilities such as AI-assisted case summarisation, intelligent case categorisation, sentiment analysis and draft e-mail responses, helping agents understand customer issues and respond more intelligently and effectively.

Instead of wasting time looking for information or making customers repeat themselves, agents can focus on what matters most: solving the problem.

AI will not eliminate the human element. It will redefine its value

A common debate about AI is whether it will replace customer service professionals. AI is especially good at repetitive tasks like finding information, sorting enquiries, summarising conversations and drafting replies.

But people are still essential when interactions need empathy, negotiation, complex judgment or accountability.

Think of a customer facing financial hardship. AI can pull up account details and suggest payment options, but a skilled agent is better at handling sensitive situations and using good judgment.

AI should handle repetitive work so people can focus on moments when human understanding matters most.

Agentic AI: From answering questions to getting things done

The next step in CX is agentic AI. While traditional chatbots mostly answer questions, agentic AI lets authorised AI agents carry out tasks across connected business systems.

Imagine a customer requesting to reschedule a service appointment. An AI agent could retrieve the service order, check technician availability, propose alternative dates, update the booking following customer confirmation and send a notification.

What previously required several interactions could become one seamless experience.

However, these features need secure integration, clear authorisation and proper human oversight.

The future of agentic CX depends not just on what AI can do, but on what organisations can safely trust it to do.

Measuring outcomes, not just activity

AI is also challenging how organisations measure CX success. Traditional metrics such as call volumes, average handling time and service levels remain important, but they do not tell the complete story.

Solving a problem in two minutes isn’t a real success if the customer has to call back the next day. Likewise, a chatbot isn’t adding value if customers keep abandoning their chats.

Organisations need to focus more on first-contact resolution, customer effort, successful self-service, satisfaction and retention.

AI’s success should be measured not by how much work it automates, but by the value it creates for customers and the business.

The leadership imperative: Re-imagine CX before automating it

For executives, the temptation is often to begin with technology selection. Which AI platform should we buy? Which chatbot should we use? Which processes can we automate?

These are good questions, but they shouldn’t come first.

The first question should be: What experience do we want our customers to have, and what’s stopping us from delivering it now?

An organisation struggling with customer complaints may assume it needs an AI chatbot. But what if the underlying problem is inaccurate billing, disconnected systems or inefficient processes?

Automating a broken process won’t fix it.

Conclusion

The real question for business leaders isn’t, "How can we use AI to automate customer service?" It’s, "How can we use AI to create experiences our customers never imagined?" In the end, the future of CX isn’t just about smarter chatbots. It’s about building smarter businesses that truly understand their customers.

The organisations that will lead the next era of CX will not necessarily be those with the most advanced AI tools. They will be those that understand their customers, rethink their processes and use technology intelligently to deliver experiences that build trust, loyalty and measurable business value

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Website: www.atisa.co.za

E-mail: info@atisa.co.za

LinkedIn: atisatech-sa

Tel: (012) 051 3349