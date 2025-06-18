Beyond blackboards: AI and cloud are powering a global learning evolution

Neil Cummings, senior cloud solutions architect at Huawei Cloud. (Image: Supplied)

Imagine a rural student in a remote village learning advanced physics through a virtual classroom, guided by an AI tutor tailoring lessons to her pace and interests. This is the future of education, where traditional barriers fade and digital, AI-driven learning empowers every child to thrive.

Neil Cummings, senior cloud solutions architect at Huawei Cloud, envisions a world where AI and cloud technology redefine education. “Emerging technologies ensure fairness, secure learning and enable cost-effective teaching at scale,” he says. “With cloud platforms, schools can overcome resource shortages, allowing one teacher to reach multiple virtual classrooms, maximising talent and expanding access to quality education.”

Generative AI personalises learning while augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) create immersive experiences, from virtual science labs to historical re-enactments. Advanced analytics further refine assessments, ensuring better outcomes for learners. These technologies, Cummings notes, are transforming global education trends.

At the forefront is ULearning, China’s first global education technology company, deployed on Huawei Cloud as a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. As Huawei’s certified partner, ULearning serves over 10 million users worldwide, offering smart classroom systems like IdeaHub-U-Class, interactive tools, analytics and activity management. Enhanced by DeepSeek AI – a powerful language model for personalised tutoring and exam moderation – ULearning empowers schools to deliver hybrid and online learning seamlessly.

Cummings emphasises the revolutionary potential: “This technology lets students dream big and forge a future where global creativity redefines human potential. Governments must invest in AI and cloud solutions to modernise education – through pilot programmes, partnerships or infrastructure upgrades. Technologies like facial recognition, gesture analysis and sentiment analysis enable cognitive assessments, crafting learning paths tailored to each student’s interests and pace. The traditional one-size-fits-all model is outdated; technology makes personalised education possible.”

Huawei Cloud, with AI agents and high-performance chips, powers ULearning’s transformative features, from AI-driven teaching to research and management. “Imagine global classrooms powered by neural VR and quantum AI, tailoring curricula to each learner,” Cummings says. “While infrastructure gaps and privacy risks remain challenges, cloud solutions bridge these divides.”

ULearning also empowers teachers to create engaging content. “It integrates pre-developed resources but encourages educators to craft their own, sparking creativity and elevating classroom experiences,” Cummings explains. Huawei Education Cloud supports this by bridging real-world and digital divides – converting handwritten notes into digital lessons, maintaining classes during outages and soon enabling offline delivery through edge-cloud AI.

For institutions prioritising data privacy or requiring local control, Huawei Cloud Stack and CloudPond enable on-premises hosting of critical services, ensuring sensitive educational data, like student records or research, remains secure within the institution’s environment. These solutions provide essential cloud capabilities – such as compute, database and analytics services – tailored to support ULearning’s AI-driven features, like personalised learning paths and real-time analytics. This flexibility empowers schools and universities to deliver advanced, secure education solutions while meeting local compliance needs, ensuring equitable access to cutting-edge learning tools.

Cummings concludes: “Huawei Cloud provides the critical foundation for next-generation education: high availability, performance and security, all at a cost-effective price point. With ULearning deployed on this robust infrastructure, educators and institutions gain access to cutting-edge tools that personalise learning, bridge access gaps and empower students to thrive in a digital world. Backed by local support, these solutions make advanced, AI-driven education a reality for millions worldwide.”

For additional information, log onto Huawei Cloud: https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/solution/education/.