Beyond breakfast: Celebrating heart and humanity in tech

To mark Women’s Month, Orange Cyberdefense had the pleasure of hosting trailblazer, Adv Jacky Fick.

Moving beyond tradition

Last month, we went the extra mile to honour the phenomenal women of Orange Cyberdefense, breaking away from traditional Women’s Day celebrations. We teamed up with Adv Jacqueline (Jacky) Fick, one of South Africa’s most accomplished female industry leaders, to celebrate the diverse contributions of women in tech in a memorable and meaningful way.

Before the talk, we asked the whole organisation to share their most challenging situations and the metaphorical "hats" they wore to overcome them. The theme of the day: “Everyone wear a hat” inspired us to embrace our true selves and recognise the incredible women who juggle multiple roles and bravely navigate tough seasons.

Authentic courage

Listening to Fick was an unforgettable experience. She has a remarkable ability to connect with her audience and gauge a room’s energy – a skill she likely gained from what she fondly describes as her “Just Jacky” years. Her transformative journey of curiosity and courage led to a life-changing discovery of her true self.

“We are people before we are job title holders,” she explained, sharing relatable anecdotes about her upbringing in a small town and her self-taught programming skills, as well as expressing empowering messages and weaving in nostalgic music interludes to drive home her heartfelt message. Fick inspired us to embrace our boldest and most creative selves, transcending conventional identities and labels.

Adv Jacqueline (Jacky) Fick.

About Fick

Fick’s impressive career spans various fields, from her early law years – being admitted as an advocate of the South African High Court in 1997 – to her current role as CEO of VizStrat Solutions. A pioneer in cyber security, she brings extensive experience in litigation, risk management and information security, specialising in cyber security training and advisory services. More recently, she contributed to the South African Police Services by writing their Cybercrime Legal Manual. Currently, she is contracted by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in the UK and is writing a new book exploring the complex and rapidly expanding world of cyber crime.

When she’s not immersed in cyber security, Fick pursues her other passions: writing poetry, composing music, gardening and photography. The tiny gift box on Fick’s “Heavy Lifting” hat cleverly symbolises the soulful aspects that add depth to her vibrant career. According to Fick, true fulfilment comes from investing even a fraction of the energy we give to our careers in personal development.

Thanks to Jacky and everyone involved in making this day a huge success.

Championing women in tech

After Fick’s empowering session, the positive energy continued into breakaway conversations and friendly Foosball challenges. We wrapped up the day with a fantastic lunch from Goddess Cafe, complete with cake and mimosas, celebrating the extraordinary women of Orange Cyberdefense and feeling inspired to embrace our own unique identities.

And a special thanks to the super-talented artist Racheal Kazembe for creating stunning artwork for our Women's Day event.