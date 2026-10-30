Beyond chatbots: Klipboard brings conversational AI into everyday business software

Klipboard brings generative and agentic AI directly into operational workflows. (Image: Klipboard)

Klipboard is changing the way people interact with business management software, with 101 specialist AI agents and over 330 capabilities helping users find information and complete everyday tasks through natural language.

Across its core platforms for distribution, rental and automotive businesses, Klipboard is bringing generative and agentic AI directly into operational workflows, enabling users to ask questions, access business information and carry out supported actions without navigating multiple screens, reports and menus.

This goes far beyond the capabilities of a traditional chatbot. By working within established business systems, with access to relevant operational data, permissions and business rules, Klipboard AI can help users move from finding an answer to getting something done.

AI that does real work

Klipboard's AI capabilities are designed around the everyday activities of distribution, rental and automotive businesses.

In distribution, ERP One and ERP Go now include a combined 37 specialist AI agents and 130 capabilities. These support activities such as checking stock availability across branches, identifying alternative products, creating sales orders and generating payment links.

In rental, OnRent Go includes 31 specialist AI agents and 108 capabilities, helping users check equipment availability, work with hire orders and access operational and financial information. These include 18 reports covering areas such as equipment utilisation and order margins.

In automotive, Autowork and Autowork One include 33 specialist AI agents and 92 capabilities, supporting everyday enquiries and tasks involving tyre stock, invoices and sales performance.

The difference is that users can interact with their business software in a more natural way.

Rather than navigating multiple screens to find information or complete a task, they can ask questions such as whether equipment is available for a particular date, where stock is held or how an order is performing.

And where supported, agentic AI can take the next step, helping users create orders, update information or initiate other authorised actions.

Built for real businesses

Klipboard's approach to AI builds on its experience of the industries it serves and the operational processes its customers rely on every day.

Rather than introducing AI as a separate tool, the technology is embedded within existing business software, bringing together industry-specific knowledge, operational data and practical capabilities.

This means AI can work within established business rules and permissions, with human approval where required.

The aim is not to replace the experience and judgement of employees, but to give them more effective ways to access information, complete routine tasks and focus on work that requires their expertise.

A simpler way to work with ERP

DJ Jones, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Klipboard, said: “The AI industry talks a lot about what might be possible in the future. We're focused on delivering practical capabilities that create value for customers today.

“Our AI is already helping users find information in seconds, perform tasks more efficiently and interact with ERP using natural language. The goal isn't AI for the sake of AI. It's making complex business software easier and more natural to use.

“This is the biggest change in how people interact with business software since the introduction of graphical user interfaces.”

The future for ERP is already here

Klipboard continues to invest in AI across its portfolio, combining generative and agentic AI with other industry-specific applications.

With 101 specialist AI agents and over 330 capabilities tracked across Klipboard products, the focus is increasingly on helping users move beyond retrieving information to completing practical tasks within their everyday workflows.

For customers, this means AI is no longer simply a future possibility. It is becoming part of the software they already use to manage their businesses.

Find out how Klipboard AI can help you move from finding information to getting things done.