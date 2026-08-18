Beyond connectivity: Why SA businesses need a more connected approach to technology

Technology has moved beyond the traditional IT department. (Image: 123RF)

South African businesses have no shortage of technology available to them.

The challenge is making it all work together.

From internet connectivity and cloud infrastructure to cyber security, business communications, CRM platforms and artificial intelligence, organisations are operating in increasingly complex technology environments.

A typical business may have one provider managing its internet connection, another supporting its IT infrastructure, separate cloud services, different communication platforms and an expanding collection of applications used by its sales and customer service teams.

Each solution may work well individually. The problem begins when businesses are left managing multiple providers, platforms and systems that do not work effectively together.

The ICT Group believes the next phase of business technology will therefore be less about adding more technology and more about connecting it.

By bringing together the capabilities of Redwill ICT, Opentel and SalesTalk.IO, the group is developing a technology ecosystem spanning ICT infrastructure, business connectivity and intelligent customer communication.

“Businesses don't need more disconnected technology; they need technology that works together. The vision behind The ICT Group is to bring infrastructure, connectivity and customer communication into a more connected ecosystem that makes technology simpler for our customers,” says Nick Reddy, CEO, The ICT Group.

The strategy reflects a broader shift in the ICT industry: businesses increasingly want technology partners that understand the entire operating environment rather than suppliers focused on a single product or service.

The technology stack is changing

Technology has moved far beyond the traditional IT department.

Internet connectivity affects almost every employee. Cloud infrastructure hosts critical business applications. Cyber security has become an organisation-wide concern. Customer communication happens across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, e-mail and other digital channels.

Increasingly, AI and automation are becoming part of everyday business processes too.

The result is a technology environment where previously separate systems are becoming deeply interconnected.

A cloud application is only as useful as the connectivity providing access to it. A customer engagement platform is only effective if employees can reliably access it. And collecting customer enquiries across multiple digital channels achieves little if a business cannot efficiently manage and respond to those conversations.

The next stage of business technology therefore isn't simply about adopting more platforms.

It's about connecting them.

Redwill ICT: Building the technology foundation

Redwill ICT provides the broader ICT foundation within this ecosystem.

The company serves consumers as well as small, medium and large organisations and provides solutions across connectivity, infrastructure, development, cloud, VOIP and technical support.

Its broader technology portfolio extends into areas such as Microsoft cloud solutions, hosting, backup, networking, cyber security and business communications.

The importance of this broader capability becomes clearer as a business grows.

An organisation might begin with relatively straightforward requirements: computers, connectivity and e-mail.

As it expands, those requirements can quickly evolve.

The business may need cloud infrastructure, additional security, remote access, managed networks, communications systems, backup solutions and ongoing technical support.

Rather than viewing each requirement as an isolated technology purchase, organisations increasingly need to consider how each component contributes to a wider ICT strategy.

Redwill ICT's role within The ICT Group is to provide this underlying technology foundation.

Opentel: Connectivity has become business infrastructure

If technology provides the tools businesses use to operate, connectivity is what keeps those tools available.

That makes reliable internet connectivity increasingly important to business continuity.

Cloud applications, Microsoft 365, hosted telephony, video conferencing, remote working, online customer service and digital sales platforms all depend on businesses being connected.

Opentel represents the connectivity component of The ICT Group's strategy.

As Redwill ICT's ISP division, Opentel provides internet connectivity services designed to support both business and consumer requirements.

But the role of connectivity has evolved significantly.

Modern organisations increasingly require networks capable of supporting cloud-first operations, multiple locations, growing numbers of connected devices and applications where downtime can directly affect productivity and the customer experience.

This is changing the way businesses should think about internet connectivity.

It is no longer simply another service sitting alongside the IT strategy.

Connectivity is part of the IT strategy.

SalesTalk.IO: Solving the conversation problem

The third part of the ecosystem moves beyond infrastructure and connectivity into one of the most valuable areas of modern business: the customer conversation.

Businesses today can generate enquiries from an extraordinary number of channels.

A prospective customer might see an advertisement on Facebook, submit a Meta lead form, send a WhatsApp message, follow up through Instagram and eventually continue the conversation over e-mail.

For the customer, this is one conversation with one company.

Inside the business, however, those interactions can easily become several different conversations spread across multiple systems.

SalesTalk.IO has been developed to address this fragmentation.

The platform brings channels including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Meta Leads, SMS and e-mail into a central communication environment.

It combines these channels with CRM capabilities, lead management, team collaboration, automation, analytics and AI-powered functionality, allowing businesses to manage customer communication from a more unified environment.

Instead of requiring sales and customer service teams to continually move between different platforms, the objective is to give them a centralised view of conversations and customer interactions.

That distinction becomes particularly important as businesses invest more heavily in digital lead generation.

Generating more leads does not automatically generate more revenue.

Those leads still need to be captured, assigned, followed up and ultimately converted.

The speed and quality of that process can determine whether marketing investment becomes meaningful business.

Three businesses, one connected technology ecosystem

This is where the wider vision behind The ICT Group becomes clear.

Redwill ICT, Opentel and SalesTalk.IO operate in different areas of technology, but the problems they address are increasingly connected.

“Redwill ICT, Opentel and SalesTalk.IO each solve a different business challenge, but those challenges are increasingly connected. Redwill provides the ICT foundation, Opentel provides the connectivity, and SalesTalk.IO helps businesses manage and improve the conversations they have with their customers,” says Reddy.

Together, the three businesses create three important layers.

Redwill ICT provides the ICT foundation.

Opentel provides the connectivity.

SalesTalk.IO provides the customer communication and engagement layer.

Consider a growing organisation expanding its digital operations.

It may require laptops, networking, cloud infrastructure, cyber security and technical support to operate effectively.

Those employees and systems require reliable internet connectivity.

The organisation then needs tools that allow its sales and customer service teams to communicate efficiently with customers across the growing number of channels customers choose to use.

Traditionally, each requirement might involve a completely different provider.

The ICT Group's ecosystem creates an opportunity to bring these requirements closer together.

The individual technologies may be different, but the business using them is the same.

This allows technology to be approached as an ecosystem rather than simply a collection of products.

AI needs to solve real business problems

Artificial intelligence has become one of the dominant conversations in the technology industry.

But businesses should be careful not to implement AI simply because it is available.

The more important question is: What problem is it solving?

Within customer engagement, the opportunities are practical.

AI can help organisations analyse communication data, identify patterns, automate repetitive workflows and provide teams with better information when deciding which customers, leads or conversations require attention.

SalesTalk.IO, for example, incorporates AI-powered reporting, automation, intelligent workflows and performance analytics into its wider customer communication environment.

But the objective should not necessarily be to replace the employee having the conversation.

It should be to give that employee better tools to manage it.

“AI and automation are changing the technology landscape, but innovation has to deliver a real business outcome. Our focus is not technology for the sake of technology. It is about using the right technology to simplify operations, empower employees and help businesses build stronger relationships with their customers,” says Reddy.

That principle can be applied more broadly across business technology.

Automation should remove repetitive processes.

Cloud technology should make infrastructure more flexible.

Connectivity should make systems accessible.

And AI should help employees and businesses make better decisions.

Technology becomes valuable when the complexity sits behind the solution rather than in front of the user.

From technology suppliers to technology partners

The shift towards more integrated technology environments also changes what organisations should expect from their ICT providers.

Historically, technology procurement was often product-driven.

A business needed connectivity, so it bought connectivity. It needed computers, so it purchased hardware. It needed a telephone system, so it found another provider.

But as technology becomes more interconnected, decisions made in one area increasingly affect another.

Cloud adoption affects connectivity requirements.

Remote working affects cyber security.

Digital marketing affects customer communication systems.

AI and automation depend on access to the right data and underlying platforms.

This means businesses increasingly need technology partners capable of understanding the broader operating environment.

For The ICT Group, bringing Redwill ICT, Opentel and SalesTalk.IO together is intended to create that broader view.

Rather than starting with a particular technology product, the conversation can start with what the business is trying to achieve.

Simplifying technology could become the competitive advantage

Digital transformation is often associated with large-scale technology projects, but some of the most meaningful improvements can come from simplification.

Reducing the number of disconnected systems employees need to navigate can improve productivity.

Centralising customer communication can improve visibility.

Reliable connectivity can reduce disruption.

Better infrastructure can give businesses room to scale.

Improved cyber security can help protect increasingly digital operations.

And intelligent automation can reduce the amount of repetitive work employees need to perform.

The competitive advantage may therefore not belong to the business with the most technology.

It may belong to the business whose technology works together most effectively.

This is the opportunity The ICT Group is pursuing through Redwill ICT, Opentel and SalesTalk.IO.

The objective is not simply to connect devices or provide individual technology products.

It is to connect the infrastructure, networks, applications, employees and customer conversations that increasingly define how modern organisations operate.

As South African businesses continue their digital transformation journeys, making those connections simpler may prove just as important as the technology itself.