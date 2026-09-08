Beyond digital transformation: What does better technology actually mean for public service?

Better technology should enable better service.

Digital transformation has become part of the language of modern government.

Cloud platforms, digital workflows, collaboration tools, automation and data-driven systems are changing how public institutions operate. But as technology becomes increasingly embedded in the public sector, I believe we need to ask a more important question.

What has actually become better because of it?

Implementing technology is not, in itself, transformation.

The real measure of progress is whether technology enables people to work more effectively, reduces unnecessary complexity, improves access to information and ultimately contributes to better service delivery.

For the public sector, that distinction matters.

Technology is the enabler, not the outcome

It is easy to measure transformation through implementation.

A new platform was deployed. A process was digitised. Infrastructure moved to the cloud. A collaboration environment was introduced.

These are important milestones, but they tell us what changed technically, not necessarily what changed operationally.

South Africa’s digital government agenda is increasingly focused on moving away from fragmented systems towards co-ordinated, trusted and people-centred digital services.

If a service user still needs to navigate multiple disconnected systems to complete a task, has the experience really improved?

If information exists digitally but is difficult to find, access or govern, have we solved the information problem?

If a manual process is simply recreated on a digital platform with the same complexity, have we transformed it or merely changed its format?

These are the questions that should increasingly shape technology decisions.

The success of public sector technology should not be measured only by how much technology has been deployed, but by how much friction has been removed.

Start with the people using the service

One of the most important lessons we have learned through working with organisations undergoing transformation is that technology decisions cannot be separated from the people who will use the services they enable.

Behind every system is a service user trying to get something done.

They may be submitting an application, finding information, providing documents, receiving an update, requesting assistance or accessing an essential public service.

When those everyday interactions become unnecessarily difficult, the impact extends beyond the technology itself. It affects the entire chain of service.

This is why some of the most valuable transformation opportunities are not necessarily the most dramatic.

Removing repetitive manual tasks, simplifying approvals, making information easier to locate, improving collaboration or providing service users with clearer and more consistent access to information can collectively have a significant impact.

Good technology should make the service easier to use.

The hidden cost of complexity

Most organisations do not intentionally create complexity. It accumulates.

A new system is introduced alongside an old one. A temporary manual workaround becomes permanent. Information is stored across different environments. Teams develop their own processes to compensate for gaps elsewhere.

Individually, these issues may appear manageable. Collectively, they consume time and capacity.

In a commercial organisation, inefficiency has a financial cost. In the public sector, there is another dimension: time and capacity spent navigating internal complexity are resources that cannot be directed towards delivering services.

This is where digital transformation has the potential to create meaningful value.

Not by adding technology for the sake of modernisation, but by using technology to simplify the environment in which public services are designed, managed and delivered.

Better information creates better decisions

Information is another critical part of this equation.

Public institutions generate and manage enormous volumes of documents, records, correspondence and operational data.

Having that information is not enough.

People need to be able to find the right information when they need it. Organisations need appropriate controls around who can access it. Information needs to be governed, protected and managed throughout its life cycle.

In the public sector, information governance must also support lawful processing, reliable records, retention, access control, audit trails and accountability for how information is used in decision-making.

As digital environments expand, this becomes increasingly important.

Modern workplace platforms can create enormous opportunities for collaboration and productivity, but without appropriate governance, they can also introduce new complexity.

Digital transformation therefore cannot be separated from digital governance.

The goal should be an environment where information is both accessible to the people who need it and appropriately protected from those who do not.

Transformation should be measured differently

Perhaps we also need to rethink how we define success.

Instead of asking only whether a technology project was delivered, organisations should consider questions such as:

Has the time required to complete a process decreased?

Have unnecessary manual steps been removed?

Can service users find information more easily?

Are departments able to collaborate more effectively?

Do leaders have better visibility to make decisions?

Has the experience improved for the person ultimately receiving the service?

These measures move the conversation from technology implementation to organisational impact. And that is where transformation becomes meaningful.

From digital government to better government

South Africa’s public sector operates in an environment where resources must be used carefully and expectations for effective service remain high.

Technology cannot solve every challenge.

But applied thoughtfully, it can remove barriers that make already difficult work harder.

It can connect people. It can simplify processes. It can make information more useful. It can automate repetitive work and give public servants more capacity to focus on activities where human judgment and engagement matter.

Digital transformation must also remain inclusive. Better technology should improve access for citizens and service users across different languages, locations, abilities and levels of digital literacy.

That is why the next phase of public sector digital transformation should not be defined simply by how much more technology we introduce.

It should be defined by how effectively we use technology to improve the way institutions work and the services people experience.

During Public Service Month, there is an opportunity to recognise the people who deliver essential services every day. There is also an opportunity for those of us in the technology sector to consider our responsibility in enabling them.

Because behind every digital transformation initiative is a service user who simply needs the technology to work.

And ultimately, better technology should enable better service.

Supporting references

South Africa’s Roadmap for the Digital Transformation of Government – Government of South Africa https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/gcis_document/202505/south-africas-roadmap-digital-transformation-government.pdf

Digital Public Services Standard – Department of Public Service and Administration

https://www.dpsa.gov.za/dpsa2g/documents/km/2025/Digital%20public%20services%20standard.pdf

Innovation meets impact as Minister Buthelezi launches Batho Pele AI chatbot – The Public Servant Online, Department of Public Service and Administration

https://www.dpsa.gov.za/thepublicservant/2026/08/01/innovation-meets-impact-as-minister-buthelezi-launches-batho-pele-ai-chatbot/

Digital transformation and skills in the public sector – committee discussion – Parliamentary Monitoring Group

https://pmg.org.za/committee-meeting/41236/

About the author: Thys Fourie is Chief Operating Officer at Exponant, an ICT solutions and services company specialising in digital transformation, cloud, modern workplace solutions, business process automation and technology services.