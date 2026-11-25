Daniel Isaacs, Chief Commercial Officer at Comcorp.

As businesses prepare their technology strategies for 2027, digital transformation, automation and customer experience remain key priorities. However, with digital interactions now firmly embedded in everyday business, the challenge is no longer simply enabling customers to transact online, but ensuring the person behind each interaction is genuinely who they claim to be.

Advances in artificial intelligence are enabling increasingly convincing deepfakes and digital impersonation, presenting new risks for banks, financial institutions, fintechs, insurers and other businesses reliant on remote authentication.

Establishing identity is therefore no longer simply a compliance requirement, but an essential component of managing risk and maintaining customer trust.

A changing fraud landscape

South Africa's digital banking crime statistics highlight the importance of reviewing existing security controls.

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC), reported digital banking crime losses reached R2.4 billion in 2025, compared with approximately R1.9 billion in 2024.

Although these losses cannot be attributed solely to identity fraud, they demonstrate the financial impact of criminal activity across digital channels.

Generative AI is introducing new risks through convincing synthetic images, deepfakes and digital impersonation. These developments expose the limitations of verification processes that rely heavily on appearance or a single point of authentication.

When seeing is no longer believing, businesses need greater confidence in what they verify.

Beyond facial recognition

Facial biometric matching plays an important role in establishing identity, but it should not operate in isolation.

Liveness detection helps establish whether a genuine person is present, while presentation attack detection addresses attempts to deceive biometric systems using photographs, videos or other physical artefacts.

Dedicated deepfake detection capabilities provide additional protection against manipulated or synthetically generated facial content.

However, threats are not limited to what a camera captures.

Injection attacks can occur at the software layer, where fraudulent digital content is introduced directly into the verification process, potentially bypassing traditional camera-based checks.

Effective biometric security therefore requires multiple complementary controls working together rather than relying on a single feature.

Balancing security with customer experience

For organisations operating in competitive digital markets, the challenge is balancing the security requirements of CIOs and CTOs with the commercial priorities of executives focused on customer acquisition, sales and growth.

Manual document checks, repeated information requests and disconnected processes create unnecessary friction, potentially discouraging customers from completing applications.

Advances in biometric technology have made stronger security and better customer experiences more achievable. Passive liveness detection can establish whether a genuine person is present without requiring customers to smile, nod or respond to flashing lights, creating a more natural verification experience.

Behind the scenes, flexible orchestration platforms can streamline processes by co-ordinating verification technologies and applying additional checks based on the risk associated with each interaction.

Rather than introducing more steps for every customer, organisations can apply appropriate controls when needed, reducing friction for legitimate customers while introducing stronger controls when potential fraud is detected.

Why independent testing matters

As biometric solutions become more widely adopted, organisations should look beyond product features and supplier claims when evaluating technology.

Independent testing provides an important measure of confidence, particularly when assessing how systems perform against defined security threats.

ISO/IEC 30107-3 provides a framework for testing and reporting biometric presentation attack detection performance, while recognised National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) evaluation programmes benchmark relevant facial recognition technologies.

However, not all assessments measure the same capabilities or risks.

Decision-makers should understand what has been tested, the scope of the evaluation and how the results relate to their organisation's requirements.

Credible testing, supported by sound security architecture and appropriate integration controls, should form part of every biometric technology assessment.

The next frontier: Continuous identity assurance

As organisations plan for 2027, the conversation has already started to move beyond verifying identity at the point of onboarding.

Establishing who someone is remains essential, but trust should be reassessed as circumstances and risks change.

The next evolution lies in combining identity verification with continuous, risk-based monitoring throughout the customer relationship.

This could include ongoing anti-money laundering (AML) screening, identifying suspicious transactions or unusual platform activity, employment status checks and detecting potential synthetic identity indicators.

Many of these capabilities already exist independently. The opportunity is to bring them together through intelligent orchestration platforms that can assess risk signals in the background and trigger additional verification when necessary.

Such monitoring must remain proportionate, appropriately authorised and aligned with privacy and regulatory obligations.

For business and technology leaders, the priority is not simply adopting more solutions, but developing an integrated approach that can respond to changing risks without disrupting legitimate customer interactions.

The future of digital trust will not be defined by a single moment of verification, but by an organisation's ability to recognise and respond to changing risks throughout the customer relationship.