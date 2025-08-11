Beyond print: How MFPs have evolved into core business digital infrastructure

imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 4900 series.

In an era of mobile apps, AI-driven processes and the drive towards paperless operations, it might be tempting to think of the office printer as a relic of the past. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Multifunction printers (MFPs) have undergone a significant transformation, evolving from basic print devices into intelligent hubs that digitise, manage and secure an organisation's most critical documents. Today, MFPs are at the heart of business workflows, acting as a bridge between physical documents and digital ecosystems.

“Modern MFPs are no longer just about printing; they are about connecting people, data and workflows,” says Jason Annetts, Business Development Manager: Canon at Kemtek. “Businesses are leveraging these devices as part of their digital transformation strategies, not only to improve efficiency but also to ensure compliance and security in a hybrid work environment.”

Traditionally, MFPs were valued for combining printing, scanning, copying and faxing into a single unit, offering convenience and space-saving benefits in the office. However, today’s MFPs are much more than consolidated hardware. Unlike commercial presses, which are designed for large-scale, high-volume production printing, MFPs are built for everyday office environments where agility, security and seamless connectivity are key. They have become essential tools in diverse sectors, including law firms, hospitals, corporates and government departments, serving as productivity hubs that streamline workflows and digitisation efforts.

Jason Annetts, Business Development Manager: Canon, Kemtek.

Despite the rapid pace of digital transformation, many businesses still require physical documents for contracts, compliance records, HR files and annotated reports. What has changed is how these documents are handled. Modern MFPs enable businesses to scan directly to cloud platforms or secure on-premises storage, facilitating digital archiving and quick retrieval. They ensure documents are printed only after user authentication, which not only reduces waste but also safeguards sensitive information. Furthermore, MFPs provide detailed tracking of print usage per user or department, supporting cost control and compliance with data privacy regulations such as POPIA and GDPR.

“MFPs have become a crucial part of data governance strategies,” notes Annetts. “They ensure sensitive documents are only accessed by authorised personnel and provide the audit trails that organisations need to demonstrate compliance with data protection laws.”

Integration has become a defining feature of modern MFPs. These devices are designed to connect seamlessly with popular enterprise platforms such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, SharePoint and Dropbox. Through these integrations, businesses can manage print queues, route scanned documents into predefined digital workflows and authenticate users using biometric data, PIN codes or ID cards. Every interaction with the device is tracked, ensuring document integrity and transparency.

“As hybrid work becomes the norm, organisations need devices that allow employees to interact with documents securely, regardless of location,” he adds. “MFPs are now fully integrated into the digital workplace, enabling remote access to critical documents while maintaining strict security protocols.”

When selecting an MFP, businesses are no longer just buying a printer; they’re investing in a platform that will support their workflow transformation. Features such as cloud connectivity, customisable user interfaces, advanced data encryption and app-based, touchless printing are standard in next-generation MFPs. Firmware updates and security patches are now automated, ensuring that devices remain protected against evolving cyber security threats.

“The best MFPs today are scalable and designed to evolve alongside business needs,” emphasises Annetts. “They are not static assets; they are dynamic platforms that enable process optimisation and business agility.”

The business value of MFPs goes beyond technical specifications. By consolidating functions into a single device, organisations eliminate the need for multiple, scattered printers, copiers and scanners. This consolidation reduces energy consumption, lowers costs associated with consumables and simplifies device management. For small and medium enterprises, as well as departments with limited office space, the space-saving benefits of an MFP are critical. More importantly, by digitising documents at the point of capture, MFPs accelerate workflows, improve collaboration and reduce the risks associated with manual handling of sensitive information.

Before making an investment, buyers are advised to look beyond the initial purchase price and consider the total cost of ownership, which includes consumables, maintenance, support services and energy consumption. User experience is also key – MFPs should offer intuitive interfaces that can be customised to meet the unique needs of different users or departments. Security features must be robust, with controlled access, encrypted data transmission and audit capabilities that align with regulatory requirements. Compatibility with existing software ecosystems is another important consideration, ensuring that the MFP integrates seamlessly with legacy systems and enhances, rather than disrupts, existing workflows.

Performance efficiency is equally critical. In busy office environments, an MFP must be capable of handling multiple tasks simultaneously, without bottlenecks that could slow down productivity. “In a hybrid work environment, mobility and security are no longer optional features,” concludes Annetts. “Businesses need infrastructure that empowers remote teams while maintaining control over document flows and ensuring that data remains protected.”

Connectivity has become a cornerstone of the modern MFP. These devices offer secure remote access through dedicated mobile apps, alongside WiFi, ethernet and Bluetooth connectivity. Real-time cloud syncing allows teams to access the latest versions of documents from anywhere, while enterprise-grade security measures, including anti-virus support, secure boot processes, and disk overwrite features ensure that sensitive information remains protected.

Far from becoming obsolete, MFPs have emerged as indispensable components of modern business digital infrastructure. They streamline document-intensive workflows, secure sensitive data and reduce operational costs, all while supporting scalability and agility. For organisations navigating the complexities of digital transformation, the right MFP is no longer a peripheral device – it’s a strategic enabler of operational efficiency and data governance.

You can find out more about MFPs here.