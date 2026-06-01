Beyond the ping: Why CCTV analytics is replacing legacy WiFi for SA landlords

Turn your property into a data-driven asset.

For decades, commercial property owners and landlords have relied on footfall counters and legacy WiFi analytics to understand how consumers interact with their physical assets. However, in the modern retail environment, these legacy systems are introducing massive data blindness.

WiFi tracking doesn't count people; it pings smartphones. With the rise of automated MAC address rotation on modern iOS and Android devices, multiple devices per shopper and a growing consumer reluctance to log into friction-heavy public networks, WiFi data has become highly skewed and unreliable.

FaceCamAlert’s newly launched Demographics Platform offers South African property owners an undeniable upgrade. By utilising AI-driven CCTV analytics rather than radio frequencies, the platform tracks actual human beings with up to 98% accuracy. No personal identifiable data is stored, so the solution requires zero consumer opt-in, zero network login and zero friction.

Maximising asset value and rental yields

For property managers, the feedback loop on asset performance is traditionally long and complex. FaceCamAlert shortens this loop by providing immediate, granular insight into the physical space:

Defensible leasing power: Landlords no longer have to pitch empty spaces using vague, centre-wide footfall estimates. With precise demographic filtering, leasing agents can definitively prove to a premium international retailer that their exact target demographic (eg, women aged 25-35 displaying a positive mood index) heavily frequents a specific wing or level of the mall.

Landlords no longer have to pitch empty spaces using vague, centre-wide footfall estimates. With precise demographic filtering, leasing agents can definitively prove to a premium international retailer that their exact target demographic (eg, women aged 25-35 displaying a positive mood index) heavily frequents a specific wing or level of the mall. Macro-marketing validation: Shopping centres invest millions annually into seasonal activations and community events. FaceCamAlert allows asset managers to measure the true macro-impact of these campaigns. Landlords can analyse whether a specific holiday campaign actually attracted the desired higher-LSM spending demographic, or simply inflated generic footfall without driving quality traffic to tenants.

Shopping centres invest millions annually into seasonal activations and community events. FaceCamAlert allows asset managers to measure the true macro-impact of these campaigns. Landlords can analyse whether a specific holiday campaign actually attracted the desired higher-LSM spending demographic, or simply inflated generic footfall without driving quality traffic to tenants. Capital expenditure (capex) efficiency: By rolling out a unified platform that secures the precinct via POPIA-compliant SAPS Wanted list, shoplifting and retail fraud watchlists while simultaneously feeding deep consumer insights to the marketing team, property funds can merge their security and operational budgets into one highly efficient asset.

In an era where property valuations are closely tied to tenant retention and performance, data is the ultimate leverage.

See how to turn your property into a data-driven asset at https://demographics.facecamalert.co.za/ForPropertyOwners

Contact us: info@facecamalert.co.za

www.facecamalert.co.za

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