Accounts payable fraud comes in many forms. (Image: Times 3 Technologies)

Payment fraud remains a significant risk for businesses. The Association for Financial Professionals’ 2026 Payments Fraud and Control Survey found that 76% of US organisations surveyed experienced attempted or actual payments fraud in 2025. Within this broader threat, invoice fraud presents a particular challenge for finance teams. As payment volumes grow, AI-powered anomaly detection offers a way to flag suspicious activity for closer scrutiny before payments are made.

Accounts payable fraud can take many forms, from fake invoices and supplier impersonation to unauthorised changes to payment details. These schemes can exploit weaknesses in financial processes, particularly when fraudulent requests closely resemble legitimate transactions. An invoice may contain the correct purchase order reference, familiar line items and a plausible amount, yet originate from a compromised e-mail account or an impersonated supplier.

Established financial checks can become harder to maintain consistently as payment volumes increase, particularly when much of the review process remains manual. This is where AI-powered anomaly detection offers a different approach: it helps finance teams direct their attention towards transactions that differ from a supplier's usual billing behaviour or contain other unusual indicators.

“The difficulty is not always recognising a fraudulent invoice; it is identifying the one that looks legitimate but does not fit the bigger picture,” says Stephen Howe, Director at Times 3 Technologies (T3T), a Sage financial software Platinum partner, with 30 years of implementing business solutions successfully across numerous industries throughout Africa. “AI can help bring subtle inconsistencies to the surface, allowing finance teams to focus their attention where it is most needed.”

This approach can be illustrated, for example, by a supplier whose invoices typically amount to around R12 000 a month, suddenly submitting one for R96 000. AI-powered anomaly detection can analyse transaction details against historical patterns, flagging unusual amounts or invoices submitted from e-mail addresses not previously associated with a supplier. The amount could be legitimate, but it warrants investigation. If the invoice also arrives from an unfamiliar e-mail address, the combination of anomalies raises further questions.

The benefit is the opportunity to investigate these discrepancies before a transaction proceeds. However, an unusual transaction does not necessarily indicate deliberate wrongdoing. A substantial invoice might reflect a once-off project, while a new e-mail address could belong to a legitimate contact. Detection also has limits: a fraudulent invoice from a compromised, recognised e-mail account may escape scrutiny if the transaction otherwise appears normal. Results depend on the system's capabilities and the data available to it.

“When a transaction is flagged, the next step should be verification, not an automatic assumption of wrongdoing,” Howe explains. “Finance teams need to check the invoice against the purchase order or contract, review the supplier’s history and independently confirm any unexpected changes. Verification should always use a trusted contact channel, rather than details supplied in a suspicious e-mail.”

Technology can strengthen financial controls, but it cannot replace them. Businesses still need clear approval processes, separation of duties, regular reconciliations and robust supplier verification, particularly when onboarding vendors or changing banking details. Staff also need to understand business e-mail compromise and the tactics used to create urgency or bypass established procedures.

An anomaly alert does not automatically stop a transaction from being posted or paid. Businesses need a defined process for reviewing flagged invoices, escalating concerns and documenting decisions. The quality of the underlying data also matters. New suppliers may have too little transaction history to establish reliable patterns, while poor-quality supplier records and invoices processed outside a monitored workflow can create further gaps. Consistent review is therefore essential, particularly as teams learn to distinguish meaningful warnings from false alarms.

For businesses considering AI-powered fraud detection, the starting point is to understand which risks the technology can identify, how much of the payment process it covers and who is responsible for investigating alerts. Effectiveness should be assessed by the quality of issues identified, the time taken to resolve them and whether losses and unnecessary manual reviews decline, not simply by the number of alerts generated.

“The objective is not to remove human judgment from financial controls, but to make it more effective,” says Howe. “Strong processes and informed decisions are what turn an early warning into meaningful protection.”

Ultimately, the value of AI-powered anomaly detection lies not in eliminating fraud, but in helping businesses identify potential problems sooner and respond before they become costly losses.