Beyond the transaction: Building businesses that last

Too often, M&A is seen only through a singular lens. But for founders, management teams, corporate development teams and M&A advisers, success often hinges on more than just value – whether it’s purpose, people-fit, continuity or long-term alignment between buyer and business.

Omegro believes acquisitions should be about bringing businesses into their next phase of growth. Omegro is a portfolio within Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Each company that joins Omegro becomes part of Constellation Software’s global ecosystem of vertical market software companies by gaining access to specialised knowledge, shared best practices and long-term operational support. This kind of permanence, uncommon in M&A, underpins how the company partners with founders and empowers management teams to build enduring businesses.

A different kind of buyer

Private equity and financial buyers often operate with shorter time horizons, aiming for rapid growth and a timeline to exit. This 'short-termism' can create pressure to prioritise near-term gains such as driving aggressive targets, disrupting continuity and often forcing decisions that overlook long-term employee, customer and product needs. For many tech company founders and leadership teams, this creates deep uncertainty around the future of the business and the legacy they’ve built.

Omegro takes a different path. It acquires with permanence in mind, offering a stable home where leaders and their teams can thrive. The company's decentralised model gives access to global best practices, mentorship and shared resources like peer networks and knowledge platforms, ensuring continuity in what matters most: people, culture and sustainable growth.

If you are a founder or owner

Deciding the future of a business you’ve built is one of the most significant decisions you’ll face. For many founders, it is not a single factor that determines the right buyer to partner with, but rather choosing the party who will look after their employees and customers, protect what makes the business successful and support its continued success.

Omegro provides that assurance. It works alongside founders to support its people, preserve what’s working and introduce global best practices for the next phase of growth. Whether you’re stepping back or staying involved, you can trust that your team will be supported and your customers will continue to be served in line with the business’s long-term goals.

“You’ve worked hard to build your business, and we’ll work just as hard to preserve it, because running a software business shouldn’t be a lonely experience.”

For business leaders and their management teams

Management and leadership teams are at the heart of every business Omegro acquires. It recognises their experience, industry knowledge and customer relationships as irreplaceable assets. That’s why Omegro empowers management teams to continue leading their business, while connecting them into Omegro’s wider ecosystem of more than 35 business units, 40 offices and 2 000+ employees operating across 70 countries.

For professional managers, joining Omegro opens doors to career progression, mentorship and international collaboration. It means the stability of a permanent home, coupled with the challenge and reward of scaling a business in alignment with long-term goals. Many of Omegro's current leaders were once on the other side of the acquisition journey in various capacities (including those who were not part of the founding team or C-Suite) and have since grown into new regional and global roles within the group. For those ready to take the next step, Omegro offers not just stability, but the chance to unlock new opportunities, such as a career that extends beyond CEO, supported by a global peer network.

For M&A advisers and deal partners

For M&A advisers, recommending the right buyer is about more than just price. It’s about certainty, financial reliability and alignment with your client’s goals. With decades of experience across the CSI and Omegro ecosystem, Omegro brings a proven track record of professionalism, transparency and follow-through.

Its dedicated in-house teams, for all aspects of diligence but not limited to, support all aspects of diligence from finance and commercial to HR and legal, with a process that is well-defined, respectful and collaborative. It takes the time to understand each business, answer questions clearly and timely, and avoid unnecessary red tape. That clarity, consistency and openness helps reduce risk and ensure your client feels genuinely supported throughout the process.

When a business joins Omegro, it becomes part of a global network built for the long term. For M&A advisers, that means working with a buyer known for reliability, transparency, a proven track record and the ability to deliver within agreed timelines, giving you and your clients confidence from day one.

“A trusted partner for M&A advisers means more than closing a deal. It means providing your clients with certainty today, and stability for the long term.”

How Omegro chooses its partners

Omegro is actively seeking vertical market software companies with a niche customer base and established operations. It is particularly focused on the emerging markets but also globally, aligned with its vision to support businesses in niche markets around the world.

Omegro typically looks for companies that have:

A strong and diversified customer base with low attrition rate.

Proprietary IP or core tech enablement (including non-vertical market software businesses, if verticalised in nature).

Experienced management teams.

A track record of performance and being the provider of choice (ie, leading or growing market share).

At least several years in business (it does not acquire early-stage start-ups).

Annual revenue of USD $4 million or more for new verticals and regions.

Openness to transact for 100% of the business and its subsidiaries (Omegro does not pursue partial ownership).

A desire for a permanent home with long-term support, not a short-term exit.

These are the kinds of businesses Omegro is proud to back and the long-term partnerships it is built to grow.

Building businesses to last

An acquisition with Omegro is not the end of a story, it’s the beginning of a new chapter. Acquired companies remain entrepreneurial and accountable, while gaining the backing of a global organisation with three decades of experience in vertical market software.

Employees benefit from new opportunities, leaders gain access to international best practice and customers continue to be served by trusted teams that know their needs best. Above all, every business that joins Omegro finds not just stability, but a people-first partner providing a permanent and safe home for long-term sustainable and profitable growth, for their people, their business and their stakeholders.

About the author

Stephanie Laws is a seasoned corporate development professional with more than eight years' M&A and corporate development experience in various industries across North America, Europe and Africa. Laws leads engagements and strategic acquisition conversations when founders and/or management teams are exploring their next phase of growth. In addition to engaging with the management team, she is keen to cultivate long-term relationships with M&A corporate advisers for when the time is right to further these conversations.

Stephanie Laws, Corporate Development, Omegro. (Image: Supplied)

