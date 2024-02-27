BI Summit: Multichoice's Mergan Velayudan to tackle GenAI

Mergan Velayudan, acting CIO of Multichoice.

Multichoice Group’s acting CIO Mergan Velayudan is scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation on generative AI and its impact on data management at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2024.

The annual gathering of BI, data, and analytics professionals will be held on 12 March at The Forum in Bryanston.

Velayudan will provide insight into the practicalities of integrating GenAI, specifically how this emerging technology can boost data-driven decision making, and the impact it has on employees and job security.

He will give his perspective on some of the key issues regarding data management and GenAI, such as:

What are the real use cases for GenAI in data management? How does it impact governance and security? What new skills do BI, data and analytics professionals need?

Lisa Lawlor, ITWeb Events director, says: “GenAI continues to dominate the discussions across industries. We have an opportunity to hear from Multichoice Group about their approach to AI-driven data management – the session promises rich content that can only help businesses.”

