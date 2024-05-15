Bidvest Mobility partners with Vuzix to elevate mobility solutions for extended supply chain

Bidvest Mobility will showcase its latest supply chain software and technologies.

Bidvest Mobility, a leading provider of mobile computing and bar coding solutions, will showcase its latest supply chain software and technologies in collaboration with Vuzix, a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) smart glasses and wearable display devices, at the upcoming 2024 SAPICS Conference and Exhibition, the company says.

Bidvest Mobility will showcase its cutting-edge supply chain management solutions, while Vuzix will feature its purpose-driven AR smart glasses. Vuzix smart glasses are made for all-day comfort and come equipped with integrated bar code scanning capabilities and camera, enabling hands-free data capture, real-time data management, see-what-I-see remote assist and workflow support for frontline workers.

Attendees can experience demonstrations of Vuzix’s innovative wearable computing solutions, including AR-enabled picking applications and remote expert guidance, empowering workers with real-time information and AI-enabled support for improved efficiency and accuracy in their tasks.

Experts from Bidvest Mobility and Vuzix will be available at the exhibit to provide insights on seamlessly integrating enterprise mobility solutions and wearable technologies into business operations.

Simon Grisdale, Managing Executive at Bidvest Mobility, commented: “Vuzix’s advanced wearable devices and AR solutions perfectly complement our supply chain management offerings, enabling businesses to optimise their operations, enhance productivity and elevate the overall customer experience. We are excited to present our combined capabilities to the SAPICS community.”

Visit Bidvest Mobility at stands ES11 at SAPICS at Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town from 9 to 12 June 2024.