Teraco JB4

Every tech boom needs a villain, and it would seem that AI has found one made of concrete and server racks. In the US, Erin Brockovich has moved on from contaminated groundwater to a crowdsourced map of datacentres, built from thousands of resident complaints. In June, New York became the first US state to halt the construction of new hyperscale datacentres, with a moratorium that can run for up to a year. Cape Town joined the tide two months later when the Housing Assembly a nd U K nonprofit Foxglove filed a legal challenge against two Equinix facilities proposed for the city. The campaigners claim the 174MW development would use more than 4.4bn litres of water a year in a city that came close to running dry in 2018. It makes for a compelling story, because in parts of the US, the numbers back it up, and if Brockovich gets her sequel, Capetonians will watch it unfold.

South Africa’s datacentres, however, run on a grid with power to spare, use cooling designed for a water-scarce country and serve AI workloads that look nothing like the gigawatt training campuses being built in the US.

“There’s a lot of noise happening, especially over the last two years, and I think a lot of it may be driven by fear of AI,” says Jan Hnizdo, CEO of Teraco. “Datacentres have become a proxy for that, but in the South African context, the narrative is very different.” In the US and parts of Europe, gigawatt-scale AI campuses are being connected to grids that were already running close to capacity, which means new infrastructure, higher marginal costs and bigger bills for the communities next door. South Africa’s grid needs more customers rather than fewer, and the latest Digital Council Africa research shows how small the sector’s footprint still is. Local datacentres drew about 1.8TWh in 2025, roughly 0.9% of national consumption, against a global share of 1.5%, while Eskom carries an average generation surplus of around 3.5GW.

Jan Hnizdo, Teraco

Deindustrialisation and rooftop solar have pushed demand down further, and electricity distributed in April 2026 was still 14.4% below April 2019 levels. “For Eskom, datacentres are an amazing baseline because we have a 24x7 kind of draw,” says Hnizdo. “Eskom has a large fixed cost base that keeps increasing, so the less electrons they sell, the more the electricity price keeps going up.” A customer that never switches off spreads those fixed costs across more units, which helps everyone else connected to the grid.

South Africa also has a single national grid, which is an advantage people don’t take into consideration. The US runs on multiple grids operated by different power companies, which makes it difficult to wheel solar power from the sunniest states to the cities that need it. With Eskom’s national grid, says Hnizdo, power can be wheeled from a solar plant in another part of the country. Teraco is also hoping to start wheeling from its 120MW solar photovoltaic farm in the Free State in the near future.

The AI campuses making headlines in the US exist to train models, and they need hundreds of thousands of GPUs, sites of 500MW to a gigawatt and electricity at around six to eight US cents. Hnizdo says South Africa’s AI factories will be a fraction of that size and built around inference – the part of AI that answers a chatbot query or flags a cyber threat in real-time. “It’s kilowatts in size or a couple of megawatts in size, not gigawatts,” Hnizdo says. Like edge computing, inference works best when it runs close to the people using it, because every extra millisecond the data travels slows the response, and South Africa's location makes it the natural regional hub. A round trip from South Africa to Europe takes about 180 milliseconds, which is too slow for most cloud services. It’s one of the reasons Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Oracle have all built local regions here. Those regions serve far more than South Africa, because subsea cables along both the East and West coasts land in the country and give a single deployment reach across Sub-Saharan Africa without the data taking the long way round.

One of our datacentres uses less water than a McDonald’s restaurant. Jan Hnizdo, Teraco

In Cape Town, water is the main concern, but most large datacentres in South Africa use closed-loop cooling, which reuses the same water instead of evaporating it. “One of our datacentres uses less water than a McDonald’s restaurant,” says Hnizdo. Digital Council Africa’s figures put the industry’s average water usage effectiveness (WUE) at about 0.1l per kWh, against a global average of 1.8l, and Africa Data Centres reports a WUE of zero for the IT infrastructure at its CPT1 facility in Cape Town. “In South Africa, water efficiency is an additional priority, and we use cooling technologies designed to reduce water consumption across our facilities,” says Boyd Chislett, CEO of colocation at Africa Data Centres.

The heavier water user is often the office building around a company’s own server room, which is typically cooled by the building’s system until extra air conditioners are added to cope with the heat. “Before you know it, they’re running at a PUE of three or four, as opposed to downstairs, which is 1.5,” says Bryce Allan, head of sustainability at Teraco Data Environments.

Many office parks also rely on evaporative cooling towers, because a closed-loop chiller system costs almost double. Allan says the best retail properties run at a water intensity of about 0.6 kilolitres per square metre, while Teraco’s facilities sit at around 0.1.

When Teraco opened 15 years ago, a rack drew about 3kW, and the cloud and content providers that followed pushed that to between 5kW and 10kW. Today, air cooling can handle up to 30kW a rack, and anything denser needs a coolant distribution unit that pipes dielectric fluid directly to the chip. “You’re trying to extract heat directly at source, and it doesn’t use liquid in the ongoing process because it’s a closed-loop system,” says Hnizdo. “You can start cooling 50kW, 100kW, and overseas they’re even talking about a megawatt a rack.” South Africa’s climate rules out the Nordic approach of circulating cold air, so Teraco’s engineers designed the system to work in both directions.

Source: Department of Electricity and Energy

When outside air is cooler than the 24°C to 26°C set point, it feeds straight into the cold aisle. When it is hotter, the system takes air of up to 34°C and mixes it into the 36°C return stream before it reaches the heat exchanger. “We’re still lowering the temperature of that air before it goes into the air- handling unit, which means we use less energy,” says Allan. A digital twin then compares every chiller and data hall against its design forecast every 15 minutes, so technicians are dispatched while a deviation is still happening rather than after a monthly review of last month’s spikes.

Teraco has set targets of 50% renewable energy by 2027 and 100% by 2035, but when it started out, neither Ekurhuleni nor Cape Town had a framework for wheeling private power to its sites. Independent power producers were targeting customers connected directly to Eskom, so Teraco backed a 120MW solar plant in the Free State that was fully funded and permitted, with only the missing municipal rules standing in its way. It is among the country’s first multimunicipality wheeling projects.

Teraco has also signed wind power purchase agreements with NOA, which will wheel power from several wind farms, including its Wind Garden project near Makhanda in the Eastern Cape. “We could go and buy renewable energy certificates and claim we’re 100% renewable,” says Allan.

“But what are we doing to improve the situation in South Africa? We made a conscious decision that our renewable energy needs to come from projects we definitively have something to do with getting built.” Chislett, from Africa Data Centres, says greener capacity shouldn’t come with a surcharge. “Sustainability should not automatically translate into a premium for customers,” he says, explaining that the energy mix varies across the continent, from Kenya’s geothermal to South Africa’s more carbon-intensive grid. “There is no one-size-fits-all model,” he says.

We could go buy renewable energy certificates and claim we’re 100% renewable. But what are we doing to improve the situation in South Africa? Bryce Allan, Teraco

Noise is the other complaint US communities raise, and here the difference comes down to location. South African datacentre operators build in industrial and logistics precincts rather than suburbs, and their generators only run during a power failure and have to stay under 65 decibels at seven metres. “It’s not like the States, where you’re going into the American Heartland and putting a datacentre next to a small town,” says Allan. The Albertina Sisulu Freeway and OR Tambo airport nearby are far noisier than Teraco’s Isando campus. What Allan is finding is that more and more clients are asking for sustainability data. When he joined Teraco, he fielded two or three sustainability data requests a year, and today it’s two or three a month. “The questions are right, because people want to know whether we’re using scarce resources,” says Hnizdo. “But to perpetuate a myth, when in the context of what’s happening here it’s a little bit different, isn’t quite true.”