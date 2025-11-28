Black Friday traffic sees FNB app glitch

FNB is investigating glitches on its mobile app.

Big-four bank FNB is suffering glitches on its mobile application on Black Friday.

According to Downdetector, a site that monitors website outages, South Africans started reporting issues with access to the FNB app from 9am.

When trying to log in to the app, earlier this morning, FNB customers received an error message reading: “Request cannot be processed. We are unable to process your request at the moment. The cause is being investigated. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Please try again later.”

The FNB app outage on Black Friday is significant because it disrupted the bank’s clients on one of the busiest shopping days of the year in South Africa, when consumers rely heavily on digital banking to make secure payments, access accounts and take advantage of limited-time deals.

In a statement to ITWeb, FNB says: “The FNB app is not down; however, due to the extraordinarily high volumes of transactions currently being experienced, some intermittent failures are being reported while thousands are still being successfully processed.

“The matter is being closely managed, and we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience. All other channels are functioning at full capacity.”