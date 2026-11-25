Warren Mc Nicol, Head of Sales at Stock2Shop. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Black Friday has become a major test of South Africa's e-commerce infrastructure. But while retailers focus on website traffic, promotions and payment processing, the real operational challenge often begins once the customer clicks buy.

Every order still needs to reach the ERP, stock must be updated across sales channels, and products need to move through fulfilment. When volumes suddenly multiply, the pressure shifts from making sales to managing them.

On Black Friday 2025, merchants connected to Stock2Shop's integration platform processed 4.5 times their usual Friday orders of an average September-October Friday, based on aggregated data from more than 250 merchants. The spike was also sharper than in 2024, highlighting how peak trading is stretching the systems and teams behind online sales.

“Retailers spend a lot of time preparing for the customer-facing side of Black Friday, but the real operational test starts once that order comes in. Every sale triggers processes that need to happen accurately and quickly across multiple systems,” says Warren Mc Nicol, Head of Sales at Stock2Shop.

When the back office becomes a bottleneck

Order information needs to flow into the ERP, stock levels must be updated across other stores and marketplaces, and warehouse teams need accurate information to fulfil orders. If these processes are automated, the surge primarily creates a capacity challenge. If they are disconnected, it creates additional administration.

Manual order handling, delayed stock updates and reconciling information across systems all become harder at scale. Overselling products, cancelling confirmed orders or providing inaccurate delivery information can damage customer trust and, on marketplaces, affect seller performance.

“The problem is that businesses often try to manage peak volumes using processes that were already inefficient during normal trading. At four times the volume, those small inefficiencies quickly become bottlenecks,” says Mc Nicol.

The pressure is also no longer confined to one busy day. Black November has extended promotional trading, lifting volumes for weeks before Black Friday delivers its own spike. Stats SA data shows November's share of combined November-December retail sales rose from 44.6% in 2023 to 45.9% in 2025.

Stock2Shop's platform data shows that Black Friday to Cyber Monday, volumes, compared with an average September-October trading day, reached 2.6 times normal in 2025, up from 1.9 times in 2024.

Retailers and wholesalers are therefore managing sustained elevated trading followed by a concentrated peak, often with the same teams, warehouses and systems they use throughout the year.

What retailers should be checking

Preparing for Black Friday should extend beyond marketing campaigns, website performance and payment readiness. Retailers need to examine what happens after an order is placed and identify where the first bottleneck is likely to form.

That means checking whether ERP and e-commerce systems exchange information reliably, whether stock updates across channels are timely, how many processes still require manual intervention, and what happens when an integration fails.

Channel volumes also need to be considered. Stock2Shop's 2025 data showed Shopify stores running at more than four times their normal daily volume across the four-day period, while Magento stores (3.4 times) and Takealot and Amazon combined (3.3 times) saw smaller, though still significant, increases. Planning around a single average growth figure can leave some parts of the operation overwhelmed.

“Retailers should understand where pressure is likely to build first. Is it orders flowing into the ERP, stock synchronisation, warehouse capacity or the manual work involved in managing exceptions? Identifying that pressure point before peak trading makes it easier to plan and avoid unnecessary disruption,” says Mc Nicol.

Businesses should also quantify the cost of manual processing. Temporary staff may help with picking and packing, but adding people to processes that still rely on manual data capture, reconciliation and stock corrections can increase complexity rather than solve it.

Automating the movement of orders, stock and pricing between sales channels and the ERP reduces unnecessary administration and gives teams more time to focus on fulfilment and customer service.

The real test of e-commerce readiness

Black Friday is one of the most revealing stress tests of a retailer's operational infrastructure. Businesses that keep orders, stock and pricing synchronised across channels are better positioned to manage the spike without losing visibility or control.

As peak trading approaches, retailers should look beyond how many orders their website can accept and consider how many orders their back office can actually process.

Black Friday peak-load calculator https://www.stock2shop.com/lp/black-friday-peak-load-calculator/