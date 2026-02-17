Blu Label subsidiary gets energy trading licence

Mark Levy, co-CEO of Blu Label Unlimited. (Image supplied)

JSE-listed Blu Label Unlimited group subsidiary BluEnergy has been granted a multi-year energy trading licence by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

In a statement, the company says this marks a regulatory milestone that empowers BluEnergy to deliver renewable energy solutions across the energy value chain by connecting municipalities, independent power producers and energy users, ensuring energy supply for local communities.

BluEnergy’s execution and delivery capability is underpinned by its partnership with Cigicell, a provider of prepaid electricity vending and revenue assurance systems embedded in more than 95 municipalities across nine provinces.

According to the firm, the approval positions BluEnergy to play a central role in South Africa’s power sector reform agenda, which aims to increase private sector participation, enhance energy security and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Aaron Suckerman, CEO of BluEnergy, says: “This licence is a critical enabler of BluEnergy’s strategy. It allows us to actively participate in the buying and selling of power. By combining long-term power purchase agreements with proven prepaid revenue collection and settlement infrastructure, we are removing the barriers to entry and providing municipalities with a secure, long-term solution for their energy needs.”

BluEnergy operates through three entities spanning project development: asset ownership, operations and maintenance, as well as energy procurement and trading.

The company says this integrated approach enables BluEnergy to manage the technical and commercial aspects of energy delivery, grid integration, wheeling frameworks and contractual performance.

The model is designed to support localised generation and efficient energy flows, offering end-to-end solutions for municipalities and energy users, it explains.

Mark Levy, co-CEO of Blu Label Unlimited, who is responsible for spearheading the group’s energy initiatives, says the licence reflects its long-term commitment to infrastructure-led growth.

“Energy accessibility is a foundational marker of economic growth and social development. BluEnergy’s ability to act as both offtaker and trader, supported by Blu Label’s strong balance sheet and fintech capabilities, positions the business to deliver sustainable energy solutions at scale, while contributing meaningfully to national energy transition and decarbonisation,” says Levy.

With regulatory approval now secured, BluEnergy says it will focus on building out its project pipeline, operationalising trading activities in line with its mandate to support South Africa’s transition to a more resilient, decentralised and sustainable power system.