Blue Networks and Infrastructure achieves Sophos Platinum Partner status

Pieter Nel, Sales Director - SADC for Sophos in South Africa. (Image: Supplied)

Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cyber security, has officially recognised Blue Networks and Infrastructure (Pty) Ltd as a Platinum Partner — its highest level of partnership. This achievement reflects Blue Networks’ exceptional technical capabilities, strategic market engagement, and continued success in delivering Sophos’s advanced cyber security solutions to organisations across South Africa.

The Platinum Partner designation is awarded to partners who consistently demonstrate deep product expertise, successful implementation of security strategies, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. With this recognition, Blue Networks joins an elite group of security providers offering end-to-end protection across endpoints, networks and cloud environments.

As a Sophos Platinum Partner, Blue Networks’ clients benefit from:

Priority access to Sophos innovations, solutions and updates.

Enhanced technical support and solution customisation.

Tailored cyber security strategies aligned to industry-specific risks.

Scalable, cloud-native security designed to meet modern infrastructure demands

"This partnership milestone demonstrates the strength of Blue Networks’ technical and customer-first approach in delivering Sophos solutions," said Pieter Nel, Sales Director - SADC for Sophos in South Africa. "As a Platinum Partner, Blue Networks is uniquely positioned to support local organisations in navigating an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape with confidence."

Reshma Fynn, CEO of BNI. (Image: Supplied)

The demand for integrated, intelligent cyber security continues to grow as businesses adapt to hybrid work environments and cloud-first strategies. Blue Networks is now further empowered to address these evolving needs through the full Sophos portfolio, including endpoint protection, managed detection and response, and cloud security.

Reshma Fynn, CEO of BNI, added: “Earning the Sophos Platinum Partner is a proud achievement for our team. It reinforces our long-standing commitment to excellence and innovation in cyber security. Our clients can trust that they are receiving world-class protection, powered by the strength of the Sophos ecosystem and delivered through our expert-led service approach.”