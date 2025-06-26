Blue Turtle launches AI Advocates powered by Dataiku to put scalable AI in every enterprise’s hands

BTT partners with Dataiku.

Blue Turtle Technologies, which positions itself as a leading South African enterprise technology management company, today announced AI Advocates framework with Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform, to embed AI company-wide.

AI Advocates is part of a new collaboration with Dataiku to help South African enterprises scale AI more effectively across their operations. This move strengthens Blue Turtle’s position as a competent leader in AI enablement and accelerates its mission to democratise AI across industries.

Unlike traditional deployments that haphazardly centralise AI capabilities, the Blue Turtle offering powered by Dataiku enables businesses to embed AI across departments, from HR to finance to operations, by introducing an AI Advocates framework within each business unit. These advocates, working in tandem with an AI centre of excellence, ensure responsible, secure and aligned AI implementation that meets both technical and business objectives.

As businesses face growing pressure to innovate and operationalise AI at scale, this alliance delivers a critical piece of the puzzle. Dataiku provides a single, collaborative platform that enables organisations to develop, deploy and manage AI and machine learning (ML) initiatives across business units. It has been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms four consecutive times.

A differentiator of Dataiku is that it integrates to multiple data clouds, for example, by integrating with major data platforms like Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Azure and GCP, to name a few. Dataiku supports the full AI/ML life cycle, including data preparation, AutoML, MLOps and AI governance.

“With Dataiku, we’re giving our customers a robust, enterprise-grade AI platform that supports everything from early experimentation to enterprise-scale deployments,” says Francois Seegers, Product Manager and Solution Architect (ITO) at Blue Turtle Technologies. “It’s about giving our customers the tools to scale AI responsibly, with the governance, collaboration and flexibility they need to drive real business value.”

“As more organisations look to embed AI into their operations, many find that while the ambition is there, the path to scalable, governed AI remains unclear. This partnership answers that challenge, offering a proven platform and trusted expertise to turn AI ambition into action,” he adds.

According to Seegers, the platform’s flexibility also means it can support use cases across any industry, from banking and insurance to telecommunications, manufacturing and the public sector, delivering value wherever data can drive decision-making. This decentralised model avoids traditional bottlenecks while maintaining visibility and governance, creating a structure that balances agility with accountability.

This collaboration also responds to the growing AI maturity gap in South Africa, where many enterprises have started their AI journeys but struggle to scale effectively or implement structured governance. With Dataiku’s proven capabilities and Blue Turtle’s strategic approach to AI implementation, customers can accelerate adoption, reduce risk and unlock new efficiencies across their operations.

For more information, visit www.blueturtle.co.za or explore Dataiku at www.dataiku.com.