Blue Turtle partners with Livingstone Technologies to strengthen software cost optimisation, commercial positioning, audit defence for African enterprises across mega vendors

The collaboration will expand Blue Turtle’s software asset management service portfolio. (Image: Blue Turtle)

Blue Turtle, which positions itself as a leading South African enterprise technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Livingstone Technologies, a UK-headquartered global leader in software and cloud asset management and optimisation services. This collaboration will significantly expand Blue Turtle’s software asset management (SAM) service portfolio, delivering enhanced audit defence, optimisation and vendor negotiation, renewals expertise and cost optimisation services for enterprise customers managing software investments with major vendors, including Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Broadcom and SAP.

Livingstone Technologies is recognised internationally for its deep expertise in software and cloud cost optimisation – from renewals negotiation and vendor engagement, audit defence and compliance risk reduction, through to strategic cost and licence optimisation. With Livingstone’s data-driven solutions and data analytics platform, organisations can reduce overspend, mitigate compliance risks and strengthen governance across complex software estates – outcomes that align directly with the demands faced by enterprise organisations.

“This partnership with Livingstone Technologies represents a major leap forward for Blue Turtle’s TechFin SAM division,” said Simon Shaw, Head of IT Optimisation at Blue Turtle Technologies. “Our clients increasingly require sophisticated and proactive support to optimise their investments in enterprise software and cloud services. By combining Livingstone’s global expertise with Blue Turtle’s local presence and services, we can now offer world-class capabilities in audit defence, renewal negotiations and cost optimisation tailored to the realities of the South African and broader African markets.”

The new partnership will enable Blue Turtle to extend Livingstone’s proven methodologies and intelligence-led services to organisations navigating licensing complexities, multi-vendor environments and heightened vendor audit activity. Services will include, but are not limited to:

Mega vendor renewal strategy and negotiation support – driving better commercial outcomes with major publishers such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Broadcom and SAP.

– driving better commercial outcomes with major publishers such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Broadcom and SAP. Cost optimisation and licence rationalisation – identifying overspend and right-sizing software investments to match actual usage and business needs.

– identifying overspend and right-sizing software investments to match actual usage and business needs. Software and cloud compliance governance – strengthening internal controls and aligning SAM practices with best-practice frameworks.

– strengthening internal controls and aligning SAM practices with best-practice frameworks. Vendor audit defence and readiness – helping clients prepare for and respond to high-stakes software vendor audits with confidence.

Livingstone Technologies has repeatedly been recognised for its leadership in SAM managed services and asset optimisation, underscored by its robust analytic capabilities, deep vendor negotiation experience and measurable outcomes delivered for global enterprises. Its solutions are designed to unlock tangible value and reduce risk across the software life cycle.

“We are delighted to partner with Blue Turtle, a leading South African Enterprise Technology and Services company,” said Lisa Maines, Managing Director at Livingstone Technologies. “This partnership enables us to bring Livingstone’s global SAM expertise to a broader enterprise audience, helping organisations to save money and control software costs, improve asset governance and navigate complex vendor renewals, delivering true value out of investments made in technology.”

The collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to supporting organisations in maximising the value of their software investments, strengthening governance and reducing financial and operational exposure across multi-vendor landscapes.