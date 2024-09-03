Blue Turtle Technologies launches local software asset management as a service offering

Transforming the way businesses manage their software assets.

Blue Turtle Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of innovative IT solutions and services, today announced the launch of its new consumption-based software asset management as a service (SAMaaS) offering. Designed to transform the way businesses manage their software assets, this locally managed and hosted service delivers unparalleled efficiency, compliance assurance and cost optimisation through a centralised and automated platform.

"Software vendors are becoming increasingly aggressive in targeting non-compliant users to drive revenue," explains Simon Shaw, head of ITO at Blue Turtle Technologies. "Our SAMaaS offering helps customers mitigate these risks by ensuring compliance and optimising their software usage. Often, clients purchase licences, but only utilise a fraction of their capabilities. We assist them in identifying and acquiring the appropriate licences, leading to significant cost savings and enhanced operational efficiency."

Blue Turtle's SAMaaS improves software inventory management by automating and streamlining processes that were traditionally manual and time-consuming. Organisations can now effortlessly eliminate redundancies and optimise licence usage, freeing up valuable resources and allowing teams to focus on core business objectives.

Shaw emphasises that many organisations believe they have control over their software assets but often rely on outdated methods like spreadsheets managed by a single individual. Blue Turtle’s approach offers greater visibility and centralised control through a user-friendly dashboard, providing trusted and validated data in real-time. This enhanced efficiency ensures that critical information is accessible and manageable across the organisation.

With vendors constantly changing their licensing rules and the added complexities of virtualisation, it’s easy for organisations to unintentionally fall out of compliance. Blue Turtle’s SAMaaS helps clients stay ahead of audits and licensing risks by offering regular updates on licensing changes and requirements. This proactive approach effectively mitigates the legal and financial consequences associated with non-compliance.

A standout benefit of Blue Turtle's SAMaaS is the substantial cost savings it offers. By leveraging key data insights, the service identifies and eliminates unnecessary software expenses and optimises licence agreements to match actual usage, significantly reducing software expenditure.

The SAMaaS offering also provides centralised control over all software assets through a single, intuitive dashboard, ensuring real-time visibility into software usage across the organisation. Additionally, the service enhances security by keeping clients informed about vulnerabilities and ensuring that all software is up to date with the latest patches.

Through detailed reports and analytics, Blue Turtle empowers organisations to make informed, strategic decisions about their software assets. This data-driven approach fosters a culture of accountability and transparency. Clients also benefit from access to a team of SAM professionals for advisory and audit support. These experts assist in navigating complex licensing agreements and ensure smooth implementation and ongoing management of SAM practices, which are integral to the success and sustainability of clients' software management strategies.

With its deep understanding of the enterprise SAM market, Blue Turtle has developed its SAMaaS offering specifically to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses – a market that, according to Shaw, spends a considerable amount on software but often lacks proper control and oversight.

"Our scalable, standardised service is designed to provide small and medium-sized businesses with enterprise-level capabilities in a cost-effective, consumption-based model. Clients pay only for what they use, and if they no longer require the service, they can easily opt out. It's a flexible and competitive solution that delivers real value."

Additionally, Blue Turtle’s SAMaaS is locally hosted and managed, allowing the company to provide responsive support and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by businesses in the region. "We are excited to partner with organisations looking to transform their software asset management and drive meaningful improvements in efficiency, compliance and cost savings," Shaw concludes.

Streamline SAM – get in touch https://www.blueturtle.co.za/software-asset-management-as-a-service