Blue Turtle's strategic investment in Rubrik partnership paves the way for improved Microsoft 365 data security

Blue Turtle Technologies, which positions itself as a South African leader in providing innovative enterprise solutions, is pleased to announce that it has made a significant strategic investment by partnering with Rubrik, a leader in enterprise data protection. This partnership is a testament to Blue Turtle's commitment to enhancing its cyber security offerings, particularly in Microsoft 365 data security. Central to this announcement is the appointment of Jhan Jones, a seasoned IT professional with a rich background in cyber security.

Alarming statistics from recent studies underscore the importance of data security in today's digital landscape. In 2023, a cyber attack was reported every 29 seconds, highlighting the relentless nature of digital threats. The year also saw many exploited vulnerabilities, accounting for 36% of ransomware attacks, with 28 778 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) identified. Financially, the impact of data breaches has been staggering, with an average cost of $4.45 million per breach. Ransomware attacks alone averaged a cost of $1.85 million in 2023.

"Cementing our partnership with Rubrik is a pivotal move for Blue Turtle, marking a significant enhancement to our portfolio. Rubrik's solutions in enterprise data protection are instrumental in elevating our cyber security offerings, particularly in the rapidly evolving digital landscape,” says Avash Maharaj, Head of Infrastructure, Cloud and Security at Blue Turtle. “Furthermore, the addition of Jhan to our team is a testament to our dedication to excellence, as her extensive experience and nuanced understanding of cyber security challenges bring invaluable insight and leadership to our team. Her expertise will be instrumental in integrating Rubrik's technologies into our service offerings, ensuring we exceed our clients' expectations in safeguarding their digital assets.”

Jones joins Blue Turtle as the Product Manager for the Infrastructure, Cloud and Security team, bringing a wealth of experience from her previous role in the industry. Her expertise lies in cyber security, where she has played a pivotal role in protecting clients from evolving cyber threats.

Rubrik is known for its innovative data protection and ransomware recovery solutions. Blue Turtle's partnership with Rubrik goes beyond a mere collaboration. Blue Turtle brings to the table its extensive network, market knowledge and customer-centric approach, which are essential for navigating the complex cyber security landscape. This partnership allows Blue Turtle to integrate Rubrik's cutting-edge technology into its comprehensive range of solutions, thereby effectively enhancing its ability to protect clients against cyber threats.

"The strategic partnership we have with Rubrik will ensure that we can bring our local customers closer to meeting their data security goals. We believe that our collaboration will bring together the technology and skills businesses needed by those clients looking to protect their essential business data, with a particular focus on widely used platforms like Microsoft 365. In short, Blue Turtle is harnessing Rubrik's innovative technology to offer unparalleled data security solutions through innovative new technology solutions," adds Jones.

A critical aspect of this partnership is Rubrik’s cloud-based solution, designed explicitly for Microsoft 365. This solution addresses the growing need for robust data protection in the Microsoft 365 suite, which is widely used in the business world and has become a target for cyber attacks. The Rubrik solution aims to provide an extra layer of security, ensuring businesses can operate safely and efficiently in the cloud.

Microsoft 365's popularity among businesses makes it a lucrative target for cyber criminals. The partnership between Blue Turtle and Rubrik is timely, as it addresses the urgent need of South African customers for enhanced security measures to protect valuable data. By focusing on Microsoft 365, Blue Turtle and Rubrik are targeting a critical area of vulnerability in modern business operations.

