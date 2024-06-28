BlueStar announces major automation initiative for EMEA warehouse

Since the opening of the Eindhoven warehouse in 2019, BlueStar has consistently grown while upholding its commitment to delivering more efficient service.

BlueStar, which positions itself as the leading global distributor of solutions-based digital identification, mobility, point of sale and RFID technologies, is pleased to announce a major initiative to automate its EMEA warehouse in Eindhoven. This strategic move is set to enhance safety and efficiency at one of BlueStar's key global distribution centres, supporting the company's continued growth and expansion in the region.

Since the opening of the Eindhoven warehouse in 2019, BlueStar has consistently grown while upholding its commitment to delivering more efficient service. In response to increasing demand and rising customer expectations, BlueStar has decided to expand its infrastructure and optimise its processes by installing an advanced automation system. This system includes numerous robots, picking stations and thousands of bins. Impressively, the installation of racks was completed in just four weeks, with the warehouse remaining fully operational throughout the process. The integration of a market-leading solution for order picking, the Exotec's Skypods, has dramatically reduced the time required for item retrieval. Previously, workers spent over 13 minutes walking to retrieve items. The new system has increased picking speed by up to four times.

Currently, only a small fraction of orders are picked manually, with the majority being handled by the Skypod robots. This automation has reduced warehouse traffic by up to 90%, resulting in a significantly safer working environment.

In addition to safety improvements, BlueStar employees now benefit from enhanced ergonomics. Previously, manual retrieval of products from racks often involved physical strain from bending and reaching. The new automated system allows employees to access items at a consistent height using ergonomic picking stations, reducing physical stress and improving overall workplace conditions.

BlueStar is excited about the positive impact of this partnership and looks forward to continuing to provide superior service to its customers while supporting the well-being of its employees in the warehouse.

Video links:

Mobility Matters: Exploring Tablets in Warehousing with Leonardo Borgini - https://youtu.be/HdgC_T9EbS4?feature=shared

Warehouse robots - video 1 - EMEA- SA - Digital Push https://cdn.jwplayer.com/previews/R8ar9gMR-Y2XJQIhW

Warehouse robots - video 2 - EMEA- SA - Digital Push https://cdn.jwplayer.com/previews/SKuactgc-Y2XJQIhW