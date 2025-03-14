BlueStar, iONLINE reshape IOT connectivity landscape with distribution partnership

Solutions-based technology distributor BlueStar has selected iONLINE as its global IOT connectivity partner.

In a move that affirms the growing maturity of the IOT connectivity market, leading solutions-based technology distributor BlueStar has selected iONLINE Connected Networks as its global IOT connectivity partner. The partnership combines BlueStar's extensive distribution network with iONLINE's enterprise-grade connectivity platform, creating a powerful alliance that spans 220 countries and territories, through 700+ network carriers worldwide, addressing the critical need for secure, reliable and resilient connectivity.

Enterprise IOT deployment reimagined

The significance of this partnership extends beyond distribution, representing a strategic alignment between BlueStar's established value-added reseller (VAR) network and iONLINE's comprehensive IOT connectivity solutions.

"Our collective responsibility is to provide actionable visibility to the industry," explains Jim Hilton, Director of Networking and Connectivity at BlueStar. "That applies to the efficiencies associated with goods, assets, people, processes and places. Serving up that capability requires a robust connectivity solution that spans from local operations to nationwide – even worldwide – operations. BlueStar is excited to align with the iONLINE team!"

David Farquharson, CEO of iONLINE Connected Networks: “Our mission is to simplify global IOT connectivity.”

The potential market impact is significant and will deliver substantial value across several sectors, including retail and point-of-sale systems, digital identification and security, mobile workforce solutions and RFID asset tracking. BlueStar's extensive experience in these verticals, combined with iONLINE's global connectivity platform, creates a powerful solution that addresses the complex challenges of multi-regional IOT deployments and enables enterprises to better execute these at scale.

Technology at the core: FlexiSIM

Underlying the offering is iONLINE's innovative FlexiSIM, an intelligent network switching SIM (eUICC) that provides multi-network-resilient global IOT connectivity. It also enables:

Enterprise-grade security protocols

Real-time device management capabilities

Comprehensive coverage across urban and rural areas

Seamless switching between carriers for optimal connectivity

Simplified deployment and management of IOT devices at scale

Building a global IOT ecosystem

“Our mission is to simplify global IOT connectivity,” says David Farquharson, CEO of iONLINE Connected Networks. “By combining BlueStar's distribution network and industry expertise with our global connectivity solutions, we're making it easier for businesses to deploy and manage connected devices at scale, regardless of their location or industry. Together, we’re creating new opportunities for businesses to benefit from truly global, reliable IOT connectivity solutions."

A strong service framework that combines the strengths of both companies means that BlueStar's partner network will be fully supported in deploying iONLINE's solutions. This integrated approach will ensure smooth solution delivery, including assistance with technical implementation, custom configurations and dedicated business development support. Partners will also have access to specialised marketing resources and BlueStar's award-winning technical support system, guaranteeing successful deployment and ongoing management of their IOT solutions.

Future growth and innovation

The partnership marks a pivotal moment in iONLINE's evolution from an innovative connectivity provider to a major player in the global IOT ecosystem.

Farquharson says: "This partnership comes at a crucial time, as we are getting ready to roll-out several exciting new initiatives later this year. It represents a significant step in iONLINE’s global growth strategy and we’re excited about what it means for customers – both current and future.”