BlueVision launches Fusion Cloud – always-on security monitoring across cloud, identity environments

Christo Coetzer, Founder and Managing Director of BlueVision.

Most businesses have moved to the cloud – using Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS and more –and in doing so, they assume they're protected because they're using a reputable platform. However, the reality is somewhat different.

This is according to Christo Coetzer, Founder and Managing Director of BlueVision, which positions itself as a leading South African cyber security professional services company with operations across southern Africa, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

"Cloud environments are probed by attackers every day, and the platform itself won't tell you what they can see about you, or when something has gone wrong," says Coetzer. "Identity-based attacks – stolen credentials, compromised accounts, unusual access – are behind over 80% of breaches today, with most businesses only discovering they have been breached weeks after the event, if at all," he says.

Fusion Cloud is BlueVision's solution to this problem. It continuously monitors a client's external attack surface – what attackers can see about the business from the outside – alongside their identity and cloud environments spanning Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS and Google Cloud. When something suspicious appears, the system flags and assesses it, with every finding validated by BlueVision's security analysts.

Coetzer notes that clients receive an insightful report that is easy to understand about their risk. “This is something they can easily present to leadership teams for decision-making,” he adds.

Fusion Cloud, at a glance, is:

A focused monitoring and alerting service.

Expert-led – humans validate every real alert, so you're not chasing noise.

Fixed-price – predictable subscription, no surprises.

Cloud-native – designed for M365, AWS, Azure.

No surprise billings

He highlights the fixed monthly costing model as a highly attractive feature of this offering. “There are no surprise billings with Fusion Cloud and, even more importantly, no complex set-up. Customers get the visibility of an enterprise security team, sized and priced for their business. Your board or auditors get a monthly report that accurately reflects your security posture. He confirms subscribers may select the Fusion Cloud Essentials, Standard or Premium packages, as suits their needs. “This makes it accessible to all sizes of businesses regardless of whether it is a growing SME or a large corporate enterprise.”

Coetzer confirms Fusion Cloud customers can be live and monitored rapidly, with minimal disruption to their business.

External exposure

Fusion Cloud continuously scans what attackers can see and reach, cloud assets, services and entry points that are visible from outside. The solution offers:

External attack surface monitoring. Continuous identification of exposed cloud assets, services and entry points.

Continuous identification of exposed cloud assets, services and entry points. Identity monitoring. Watches Microsoft 365 for suspicious logins, credential misuse and account takeover attempts – the most common attack method.

Watches Microsoft 365 for suspicious logins, credential misuse and account takeover attempts – the most common attack method. Cloud posture. Fusion Cloud monitors cloud platform configurations for misconfigurations that could be exploited – before attackers find them.

Fusion Cloud monitors cloud platform configurations for misconfigurations that could be exploited – before attackers find them. Cross-platform correlation. Fusion Cloud gives organisations the visibility of an enterprise security team, sized and priced for their business. Clients are up and running rapidly, with minimal disruption to their existing environment.

Fusion Cloud gives organisations the visibility of an enterprise security team, sized and priced for their business. Clients are up and running rapidly, with minimal disruption to their existing environment. Incident response. When something real is detected, a contextual alert is raised with enough detail for your team or IT partner to act, no raw logs to dig through, no guesswork about what matters.

When something real is detected, a contextual alert is raised with enough detail for your team or IT partner to act, no raw logs to dig through, no guesswork about what matters. Executive reporting. Professional reports that translate security findings into business risk – designed for the CEO or board, not just the IT team.

What Fusion Cloud delivers: “Most competitors charge per alert or per GB of logs – bills that spike unpredictably as activity grows. Fusion Cloud charges a straightforward per-seat subscription. Clients always know what they're paying, regardless of how many alerts or how much log volume their environment generates.

“When you're running Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS or Google Cloud, no single tool sees the full picture. Fusion Cloud monitors your external attack surface continuously – what attackers can see about your business from the outside – and correlates that with activity across your identity and cloud platforms and existing security stack: firewalls, mail filtering, AV and XDR. When an attacker moves between systems, BlueVision connects the dots. Every month you receive a consolidated risk report with strategic context your board can act on, backed by AI-assisted detection validated by our security analysts," concludes Coetzer.