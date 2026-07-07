BMW’s Midrand centre gears for next-gen EV tech

BMW Group South Africa's regional distribution centre in Waterfall, Midrand, supplies BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad parts to retailers across southern Africa. (Photo: Supplied)

BMW Group South Africa has established a storage and handling area for sixth-generation battery components at its regional distribution centre (RDC) in Midrand, preparing its local after-sales network for the Neue Klasse platform and the new BMW iX3.

The BMW iX3, the first Neue Klasse model destined for the local market, is expected to arrive in the third quarter.

Speaking during a media tour of the RDC last week, Rob Gearing, GM for customer support at BMW Group South Africa, said the company's parts operation is using digital technologies, from AI -powered reporting to automated planning systems and connected vehicle services.

The 32 000m² distribution centre, opened in 2018, supplies BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad parts to more than 70 retailers across southern Africa and distributes an average of 3.8 million parts annually.

Gearing said the operation uses SAP-based material planning systems to manage inventory, retailer demand and logistics. Much of the planning process is already automated.

AI boost

BMW is using AI to reduce time spent on administrative work. Gearing said one operational reporting process that previously took almost two weeks each month to compile can now be completed in about half a day.

"AI is only as good as the information you feed into it and the outputs you interpret," Gearing said.

BMW is also evaluating AI-powered chatbots to handle routine customer enquiries, allowing call centre agents to focus on more complex cases.

Gearing said the technology is not intended to replace staff. "If you're not exploring the benefits of AI, you're missing the boat," he said.

Through the My BMW app, customers can receive service reminders, book workshop appointments and receive notifications if their vehicle detects a fault. In the event of a serious collision, the vehicle can automatically alert BMW's call centre, enabling operators to contact the vehicle and co-ordinate roadside or emergency assistance where required.

Rob Gearing, GM for customer support at BMW South Africa.

BMW has delivered more than 3 million electrified vehicles globally, including more than 1.5 million battery-electric vehicles, and expects to surpass 2 million fully electric vehicles on the road during 2026.

According to BMW, the Neue Klasse platform will introduce sixth-generation e-Drive technology, new cylindrical battery cells and an 800V architecture to improve energy efficiency and charging performance.

The automaker plans to offer a battery-electric option across its model ranges, including the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands available in SA.

Robotic priorities

While robotics is becoming a focus within BMW's global manufacturing network, Gearing said SA is unlikely to see humanoid robots introduced in the near future.

BMW has piloted humanoid robots at its Spartanburg plant in the US and recently launched a similar project at its Leipzig facility in Germany as part of its Physical AI programme, which combines AI with robotic systems in manufacturing.

However, Gearing said those technologies are not currently part of the strategic priorities for BMW Group Plant Rosslyn or the Midrand RDC. Existing production processes at Plant Rosslyn already use robotics in selected manufacturing applications.

The Midrand RDC currently operates at about 85% storage capacity and also houses facilities for technical dealer training.