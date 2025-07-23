BNI presents Huawei’s CloudCampus solution

CloudCampus – built for the demands of the new era. (Image: BNI)

In today’s cloud-driven world, digital transformation isn’t just happening in the data centre or office – it’s happening everywhere. From classrooms and hospitals to factories, banks and government departments, there’s a growing need for fast, secure and intelligent networks that can keep up with how people and businesses now work.

That’s where Huawei’s CloudCampus solution comes in. It’s built for the demands of this new era – offering 10Gbps wireless high-speed access, smart management tools and a fully wireless experience across the entire campus. And when it’s delivered by Blue Networks and Infrastructure (BNI), a Huawei-certified Gold Partner, you get the added assurance of local expertise, certified engineers and full support through every step of the journey.

With CloudCampus, the idea is simple: make the network invisible, reliable and ready to support whatever comes next. Whether it's video meetings that just work, mobile teams that need to stay connected across the site or smart devices sharing real-time data – everything runs smoother when the network is designed for experience, not just connectivity.

One of the key shifts we’re seeing is the move from wired to wireless. Users expect to connect from anywhere, anytime, on any device – whether it’s a laptop, tablet, smartwatch or a room full of video conferencing tools. That puts pressure on traditional networks, especially as more applications demand high performance with zero tolerance for lag or packet loss.

BNI helps businesses make this transition with confidence. It doesn’t just install the hardware – it helps design networks that are simplified, automated and smart enough to adapt to changing needs. With Huawei’s iMaster NCE Campus system, for example, BNI brings in AI and analytics to help manage the network more intelligently. That means fewer issues, faster troubleshooting and better use of your IT resources.

Security is also built in from the ground up. As more devices and applications connect to the network, protecting them becomes critical. Huawei’s solution – deployed and supported by BNI – includes full-layer protection, covering everything from endpoints and network traffic to architecture and application layers. It’s a comprehensive approach that helps organisations stay secure without slowing down innovation.

At the end of the day, this is about preparing your environment for what’s next. Whether you’re scaling operations, enabling hybrid work or launching new digital services, the network has to be ready. And with BNI and Huawei working together, it is.

As Huawei’s Kevin Yang said: “The 10Gbps wireless era has arrived. To embrace it, customers across industries are joining forces with Huawei to build experience-centric, high-quality campus networks.”

Now’s the time to ask: is your network ready for what your business needs to do next?

For more information on how Blue Networks and Infrastructure can transform your network with Huawei WiFi 7, please visit www.bniglobal.co.za or contact info@bniglobal.co.za.