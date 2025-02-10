Bolt adds ‘trusted contacts’ to in-app safety toolkit

The new trusted contacts feature is part of Bolt’s in-app safety toolkit.

E-hailer Bolt South Africa is introducing a trusted contacts feature on its platform, to enable passengers and drivers to add names and phone numbers of friends or relatives to a list of contacts for their account.

According to a statement, this will allow Bolt’s safety team to get in touch with the account-holder during an emergency.

It will ensure quicker escalation of ride check notifications, emergency assist requests or any other significant safety incident reported if the safety team can’t get a hold of the account-holder, it says.

Lerato Motsoeneng, senior GM of Bolt South Africa, says: “It’s part of our ongoing investment in safety through new products, features and our dedicated in-house specially trained safety team, to ensure we can continue to improve the safety ecosystem of the Bolt app, offering drivers and riders a high-quality ride-hailing experience.”

This is the latest safety feature announced by Bolt as part of its €100 million commitment over three years, joining a suite of other safety features in its in-app safety toolkit.

Recently introduced passenger safety features on the Bolt app include ride check, to proactively detect whether there’s anything out of the ordinary during a trip; share location for real-time location sharing with friends and family; and emergency assist to help riders quickly and discreetly alert emergency services or private security partners.