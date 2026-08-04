Bolt brings ChatGPT ride requests to SA

Bolt is betting on conversational AI by making its ride-hailing platform accessible through ChatGPT.

South Africans can now plan and request a Bolt ride through ChatGPT. Bolt has introduced a ChatGPT integration in South Africa, enabling users to request rides through the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant using natural language.

According to a statement, the new integration was introduced as part of Bolt’s new global integration across all its markets. It allows users to plan and request rides after installing the Bolt plugin from the ChatGPT Plugin Directory.

Once the plugin is installed, users can interact with Bolt directly within ChatGPT to receive an upfront fare estimate, compare route options, view their driver's estimated arrival time and identify the most convenient pickup location to help reduce waiting times.

When they are ready to travel, the trip details are transferred to the Bolt app, where the booking is completed.

Payments will continue to be processed through the Bolt app, although Bolt says it plans to introduce the ability for users to pay for rides directly within ChatGPT in a future update.

"South Africans are increasingly embracing AI to simplify everyday tasks, and mobility should be no different," says Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa.

"Whether you're planning a night out, heading to the airport or travelling to a meeting, you can now ask ChatGPT for a Bolt ride, compare your options and get a fare estimate in seconds.

“The experience only requires users to install the Bolt plugin in ChatGPT, making requesting a ride more seamless than ever."

The new offering reflects the growing use of AI to help consumers organise everyday activities, including travel.

The primary aim of the offering is to make requesting a Bolt ride easier by allowing users to use text or conversational AI instead of navigating the Bolt app.

More broadly, Bolt is trying to position its services within the growing AI assistant ecosystem, where users increasingly rely on tools like ChatGPT to complete everyday tasks.

According to Accenture's Consumer Pulse Research 2025, which surveyed more than 18 000 consumers across 14 countries, 80% of travellers globally now use AI tools for travel planning, while more than half are willing to let AI manage their travel arrangements.

Bolt is available in the ChatGPT app store via the link here.