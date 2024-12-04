Bolt expands Bolt Accelerator Programme to SA

Bolt Accelerator Programme participants in Kenya.

Global shared mobility platform Bolt has extended its Bolt Accelerator Programme to South Africa.

According to a statement, following its success in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, the economic empowerment initiative now seeks 10 start-ups for seed funding across SA.

A €20 000 (R380 0000) seed fund has been earmarked to support business plans developed by Bolt drivers, or their immediate family members.

This programme will support drivers’ ideas by bringing them to life with seed funding and mentorship to succeed in business.

Programme beneficiaries will be invited to pitch business ideas addressing real-life tech mobility challenges in SA, focused on sustainability, creating more people-centric cities, or inclusive mobility.

A total of 120 participants will receive online training and send in their one-minute pitch in video format. The top 10 applicants receive additional training and complete a comprehensive mentorship to prepare for the final pitch.

The programme will be run in partnership with Pranary, a business school and entrepreneur community, whose network of mentors will support eligible participants in developing their business plans.

Selected participants will be equipped with mentorship and workshops. The top 10 business ideas will each receive seed funding of €2 000 (about R40 000).

“We see ride-hailing as more than just a source of income; it's a launch pad for entrepreneurial dreams,” says Simo Kalajdzic, Bolt senior operations manager for SA.

“We're excited to support the drivers’ innovative projects, helping them build sustainable businesses, contribute to their communities, and potentially even become partners in Bolt's ongoing success story.”

Sandras Phiri, founder and CEO of Pranary, adds: “At Pranary, we believe in practical, hands-on learning that produces real results.

“Through our artificial intelligence-enhanced platform and network of experienced mentors, we'll provide participating drivers with the tools, skills and guidance needed to turn their innovative ideas into viable businesses. This programme perfectly aligns with our mission to empower entrepreneurs through actionable learning and immediate implementation.”

The Bolt Accelerator Programme has so far funded 30 Bolt driver partners from Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana, to help create businesses that range from maintenance mobile apps, charging stations for electric vehicles and fleet management. A further 360 drivers have participated in the Bolt Academy skills development programme.

Applicants can submit their ideas here.