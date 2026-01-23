Bolt for Business sees strong growth in SA

Bolt for Business expands corporate travel access through Stellr partnership.

Bolt for Business recorded year-on-year growth of 38% in South Africa in 2025, driven by increased use of corporate mobility services and the addition of new distribution partners .

Launched locally in 2019, the Bolt for Business addition allows organisations to book rides on a large scale, for their employees and clients travelling to and from different locations.

According to a statement, the business travel platform expanded its use across major economic centres, supporting thousands of corporate trips each month. Weekday travel accounted for most activity, with Fridays the busiest day.

Peak usage occurred during commuter periods between 6am and 9am, and 3pm to 5pm. Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban recorded the highest number of Bolt for Business trips.

During the year, Bolt for Business entered into a partnership with prepaid content and services provider Stellr. As part of the agreement, Bolt for Business coupons were integrated into Stellr’s prepaid and digital distribution network, allowing access to corporate rides through the Bolt Rider app.

The coupons are available through several South African platforms, including Nedbank, AVO, Discovery Bank, Standard Bank’s in-app and internet banking services, and Pick n Pay via purchase-on-receipt.

Driver data from the past 12 months points to increased platform usage, with one driver partner completing 22 052 Bolt for Business trips during the period.

Milu Kipimo, senior country manager for Bolt for Business South Africa, says: “Our partnership with Stellr is a meaningful step forward in how businesses access and manage mobility in South Africa.

“By integrating Bolt for Business coupons into Stellr’s prepaid and digital distribution network, we are removing friction for companies and employees who need simple, reliable travel solutions. This collaboration expands choice and flexibility, while reinforcing Bolt for Business as an enabler of efficient corporate travel.”

Bolt has operations in over 50 countries and 600 cities globally, and provides shared mobility services − including ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental and car rental − to over 200 million lifetime customers.

More than 4.5 million drivers use the Bolt platform around the world. The company’s products include ride-hailing, scooter and car rental services, food and grocery delivery, and corporate mobility services.

Kipimo adds: “2025 was an important year for Bolt for Business in South Africa. By strengthening our presence in key commercial centres and expanding access through strategic partnerships, we continue to move closer to our goal of making business travel smarter, simpler and more connected. We are excited to build on this momentum in 2026 and beyond.”