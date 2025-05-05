Bolt intros dashboard cameras for driver partners

The new feature enables riders and drivers to record video during a trip for evidence collection.

Bolt South Africa has introduced dashboard cameras (dash cams) for driver partners nationwide in SA, as part of ongoing efforts to increase safety on the e-hailing platform.

According to a statement, the service, provided in partnership with dash cam and safety technology provider Driver Technologies, allows Bolt driver partners to turn their mobile phones into a forward-facing exterior and driver-facing interior dash camera, with videos backed up in the cloud.

The feature enables riders and drivers to record video during a trip for evidence collection, in the case of a safety incident.

The app works in the background of other apps, showing picture-in-picture, so the driver knows they are recording, which will not impact the functionality of the Bolt app.

Bolt driver partners will receive a free month of the premium dash cam app, and then be able to access the premium app at a 75% discounted rate for R54.99 per month. This offers unlimited trip storage, access and sharing capabilities of dash cam footage via the Driver Cloud.

Lerato Motsoeneng, senior GM for Bolt South Africa, says: “Driver partners regularly tell us that a dash cam can provide them with additional security and peace of mind. However, buying a device that meets their requirements can be expensive, with drivers citing the cost as the main obstacle to getting one.

“By providing discounted access to premium dash cam functionality, our partnership with Driver Technologies ensures they can access the tools they need to create safer environments for themselves and their passengers at a discounted rate.”

With the new service, Bolt says it aims to help reduce incidents and support driver partners with evidence for customer support and the police. This can also be useful in insurance claims in case of accidents as both the interior and exterior of the car will be recorded. Driver Technologies will provide Bolt drivers with IT support, as well as data handling and processing support.

The South African e-hailing industry faces safety concerns, with regulations being introduced to ensure strict vetting procedures for drivers and riders, to combat criminal activity.

Companies are also implementing features like in-app communication, real-time tracking and emergency panic buttons as part of interventions to combat crime.

Marcus Newbury, co-founder and COO of Driver Technologies, comments: “We are delighted to have partnered with Bolt to help driver partners and passengers feel more secure with a reliable dash cam product that meets their requirements at a discounted rate.”

This partnership joins a suite of existing safety features in Bolt’s in-app safety toolkit. Recent driver partner safety efforts by Bolt in SA have included the introduction of rider verification, pick-up codes and trusted contacts safety features.