Bolt's Accelerator Programme takes off in SA

Bolt's Accelerator Programme is driving innovation and entrepreneurship, with 10 standout winners receiving seed funding and mentorship.

SA is now part of Bolt's Accelerator Programme, joining Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya.

The programme empowers driver partners with seed funding and mentorship, helping them turn innovative business ideas into reality. Participants pitched solutions tackling SA's tech mobility challenges, prioritising sustainability, creating more people-centric cities or inclusive mobility.

The initiative marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to support entrepreneurial growth within its driver and courier community.

Launched in December 2024 in partnership with business academy Pranary, the programme attracted over 578 applications nationwide, with Gauteng submitting the highest number. Women made up 7% of the applicant pool, which Bolt noted is an encouraging signal in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Last week, Bolt acknowledged 10 standout partner drivers, whose innovative ideas impressed the judges, at an award ceremony held in Johannesburg.

The awards followed a rigorous selection process, where 120 drivers and couriers were chosen to join the Bolt Academy, receiving training in key areas such as market analysis, value proposition design, customer validation and basic financial modelling. After advancing to the final phase, 20 participants received expert guidance and mentorship to hone their ideas. The final test was a live pitch, where judges scored their concepts on innovation, feasibility and community impact.

Each of the 10 selected finalists received €2 000(over R40 000) in seed funding and will participate in six weeks of additional mentorship to further develop their ventures.

Speaking at the launch last week, Lerato Motsoeneng, Bolt’s senior GM for SA, commended the top 20 for their innovative ideas. He added that the programme is more than just a business initiative, saying the partnership represents a commitment to investing in the growth and development of driver partners.

“When we empower everyday entrepreneurs with the tools to build, we don't just ignite businesses, we transform communities and shape the future of Africa's mobility. True innovation thrives in an ecosystem where ideas are nurtured, collaboration is championed and every voice has a seat at the table. At Bolt, we're building more than a platform, we are cultivating a movement.”

Sandras Phiri, CEO of Pranary, emphasised the importance of practical application. “These participants didn’t just sit through lectures, they built real businesses,” he said. “Our mentorship approach brought in active founders and investors to guide them in creating ventures that are not only viable, but needed. These entrepreneurs are addressing genuine challenges in the transport space.”

The Gauteng Department of Economic Development (GDED) is Bolt’s strategic partner in creating a vibrant economy in Gauteng. Mpho Nawa, acting head of department at GDED, lauded the Accelerator Programme as a game-changer.

“The initiative signifies our commitment to playing a leading role in supporting initiatives that empower communities and create rising stars. This partnership would help with job creation and unlock further economic growth and diversification in townships, leading to more investment from various sectors. This will help us develop a vibrant and competitive economy in the townships, especially in the digital sector," he said. “As a government that cares, we recognise the pivotal role that innovation plays in uniting our country. This partnership with Bolt marks a significant step in supporting township businesses.”

ITWeb spoke to one of the winners, Shannon Adams, who has been a driver for two years: “This win means everything to me; it's been years of trying different businesses, winning some and losing some. It has been amazing being on the Bolt platform, I have been able to take care of things financially while I'm busy building my business.”

Another winner, Kamogelo Modise, said: “I have been with Bolt since early 2023. I am grateful to Bolt for the opportunity to take my business to greater heights. The seed funding will assist me greatly in peddling and gaining traction for this business; my aim is to be able to service all townships in South Africa and close the gap that already exists.”

The top 10 finalists for the inaugural SA Bolt Accelerator Programme are:

Kamogelo Modise for his Lupa Township Delivery App idea – a sustainable, cost-effective, zero-emission and community-driven bicycle delivery network designed specifically to bridge the delivery gap within townships.

Masedi Sheshibe of TK Corner, which offers safe, affordable and accessible transportation specifically designed for people with disabilities and the elderly.

William Mkgato of Vits Vehicle Tracking. Unlike conventional tracking systems, Vits is developing a robust tracking system designed to prevent jamming through different positioning and a communication loop.

Zaheer Yusuf of Eco-Connect, a ride-sharing platform where riders going in the same direction opt in and share rides, making trips cheaper for riders and more profitable for drivers.

Luyanelisa Lekaka of Skuta Ridez, a service for townships and inner city commuters to use bikes and three-wheel motorcycles to move around for short distances.

Simamkele Xani of Pass on Solutions, a 24/7 drive-through and online auto spares shop.

Nancy Shoba of Asante Ndalo Rides, an all-female driver network providing safe travel for women and children.

Vutivi Shivambu of LiftSearch, a ride sharing platform that connects verified drivers for safe, affordable and convenient long-distance travel.

Uhone Ndou of Eco Green Tech, which installs fuel systems to enable normal engines to run on natural gas, saving money and the environment.

Shanon Adams from Explore SA App, a ride-booking mobile app that connects tourists with vetted drivers who also serve as guides.

Additionally, three individuals from the top 10 received special recognition for their groundbreaking contributions to innovation and entrepreneurship. Modise received the Most Innovative Idea award; Shivambu was awarded the Most Scalable Idea for LiftSearch; and Adams won the Best Pitch award.

The Accelerator Programme reflects Bolt’s broader aim to empower its driver and courier community with opportunities beyond the ride, helping them become active contributors to the country’s evolving mobility landscape.