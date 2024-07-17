Boost your productivity: Learn how to turn your iPad into a powerful workstation

Streamline your workflow by using a second monitor.

Are you planning on getting the new 2024 13-inch or 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air and want to boost your productivity and streamline your workflow? One effective way is by using a second monitor. With an additional screen, you can effortlessly view multiple display windows in full size simultaneously, making multitasking a breeze. We’ll explore some easy ways to turn your new Apple iPad into a versatile and robust workstation.

2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro: What’s new?

Apple fans are incredibly excited for the newest generation of iPad Pro and Air. Officially announced on 7 May 2024, these new iPads (available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes) will have updated software and run the newest Apple chips. The iPad Pro models get an expansive update, with a new OLED screen and Apple’s latest M4 chip.

The upgraded computing power of these iPads allows them to rival the speed of most laptops. With the help of HYPER, people can "go beyond" and transform their new Apple devices into a desktop with extended monitor capabilities.

How to turn your iPad Pro or Air into a desktop

With the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub, you can turn your iPad into a powerful workstation by following these steps:

First, make sure your iPad Air or iPad Pro has an M1, M2 or M4 processor and runs iOS16 or later. Enable Stage Manager in the Settings app by going to Home Screen/Multitasking > Stage Manager. Once you've enabled Stage Manager, you can connect the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub to your iPad. This USB-C hub supports an extended display or mirrored mode via the HDMI port. Finally, to adjust your display settings, simply go to Displays and Brightness in the Settings application on your iPad.

Not only does the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub support a 4K extended display, but this USB-C hub also has several other features to turn your iPad into a fully functional workstation. There’s a USB-C port for charging your iPad while you work as well as USB-A and SD/microSD card readers for transferring files. The HyperDrive USB-C hub also features media shortcut keys, allowing you to seamlessly play, pause, fast-forward or rewind movies, songs or podcasts, all without interrupting your workflow.

How to use an iPad as an extended display

Let Sidecar transform your iPad into a second display for your MacBook. You can use your iPad in the landscape orientation to extend your desktop or mirror the display on your MacBook. With this feature, you can have different apps or windows displayed on your iPad, or show the same ones as your MacBook.

Important note: Sidecar is a continuity feature, which requires WiFi and Bluetooth to be enabled on both devices and for each device to meet the system requirements.

Setting up Sidecar is easy, and you don't need a USB-C cable to connect your iPad to your MacBook. Simply ensure that you’re signed in on both devices with the same Apple ID and follow these steps:

On your MacBook, select Apple menu > System Preferences and click Displays in the sidebar. (You may need to scroll down.) Click the “Add Display” drop-down menu on the right side (below your MacBook's name) and select your iPad. Alternatively, you can use Control Centre to set up Sidecar. Click “Control Centre” in the menu bar, select Screen Mirroring, and choose your iPad.

Once you've set up Sidecar, Screen Mirroring will appear in the menu bar, and you can easily switch between using your iPad as a mirrored or separate display. You can also show or hide the sidebar or Touch Bar on your iPad. Enjoy the convenience and versatility of using your iPad as a second display for your MacBook.

How to project 4K ultra HD video from an iPad

The HyperDrive USB-C to HDMI 4K60Hz cable is a flexible, 8ft/2.5m long cable that connects any USB-C device with DP Alt Mode support to any HDMI external monitor. With no additional drivers or software needing to be installed, this USB-C to HDMI cable is the easiest way to get 4K60Hz video from your 2024 iPad Pro or iPad Air to a larger screen.

