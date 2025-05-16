Boost your SEO strategy with HubSpot's SEO tool

Help your content to stand out.

Trying to rank organically on Google without a proper SEO strategy is like building a house without a foundation. You may have good content, but without structure, optimisation and consistency, your content won’t stand out. This is where most marketers struggle and where HubSpot fills the gap. HubSpot’s SEO tool helps you plan your content around search intent, build topical authority, optimise your page for visibility and engagement, and report all on your SEO efforts in one central place.

Why SEO still matters in 2025

Despite the rise of social media and paid advertising, search engines remain the primary platform for users seeking information, services and products in 2025. Top search engine rankings indicate to users that a website is authoritative and reliable, which contributes to building trust and credibility for the brand.

Introducing HubSpot’s SEO tool

HubSpot’s SEO tool is a built-in feature within the CMS and Content Hub; this tool helps you plan, optimise and monitor your content and search engine performance of your brand's website. HubSpot’s SEO tool enables you to:

Build topic clusters and target pages, designed to improve topical authority.

Get on page SEO recommendations as you write your content.

Track and analyse keyword performance and organic traffic using the native Search Console integration.

Identify and fix technical SEO issues on your website.

Build authority with topic clusters

Using the topics, you can research topics and keywords for your content; these topics and keywords help search engines identify and understand the problems your brand is looking to solve.

Creating content based on well-defined topics and subtopics ensures that your website gets indexed more accurately by search engines. Search engines analyse keywords or keyword phrases within your content, title, meta description and hyperlinks. In order to structure your content online, start with identifying the main topics that showcase your company’s areas of expertise. Each topic will include one main target page/pillar page and links to blog posts written on specific subtopic keywords. From there you can create an interlinking strategy between all your content within the topic. The internal links between your topic cluster helps search engines understand your website and build topical authority on that specific area of expertise.

Optimise your website with SEO recommendations

While ensuring that your content is well structured is very important, we cannot forget about the best practices of SEO. In the SEO tool, you can scan all live pages for SEO recommendations; this includes pages hosted outside of HubSpot.

Navigate to your HubSpot SEO tool, in the recommendations tool click “scan new URL” and paste in your website URL. The scan can take anywhere between three and six hours; you will receive an e-mail when the scan has been completed.

Once you have your recommendations, filter them by impact. You want to start with the high-impact recommendations to ensure that your time spent is being used optimally. Note that you can also filter the recommendations according to technical difficulty and role. On the left-hand side, you will see SEO categories that you can also filter by.

Track and improve your SEO performance

As a digital strategist assisting multiple companies with their SEO strategy and implementation, the most common question I get asked is how do we know if it’s working? They don’t have fancy tools like Ahrefs or SEM Rush, so how would they report on all their SEO efforts?

With HubSpot, it’s simple. Once you have an integrated search console account, you can start reviewing your site's SEO performance in HubSpot. Navigate to the SEO tool, then the analyse tab; from there you can manipulate the date ranges to report on total pages, total impressions, total clicks, average click through and average position.

Using the pages section, you will be able to see all your website pages and their individual metrics and data. That’s not all though. Using the reports tool, navigate to marketing > web traffic analysis > topic clusters – here you will be able to track each individual topic cluster you have created in HubSpot, where you can analyse sessions, session to contact rate, new contacts, bounce rate, session length, etc.

Wrap up

In the digital landscape where visibility is everything, HubSpot’s SEO tool gives marketers the edge they need to remain competitive. This tool provides a central hub for building a smarter, more connected content strategy. Through combining planning, optimisation and performance tracking in one place, HubSpot helps you turn good content into high-ranking content that can be tracked.