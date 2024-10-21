Boosting business performance with Learning Curve through Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant.

Modern workers know all too well the time-consuming nature of trawling through lengthy documents before they can produce their reports or presentations.

Whether it’s in the field of marketing, accounting, law or education, we are all knowledge workers who must invest significant periods poring over documents. Given the volume of the modern workflow, it’s hard to sift through data quickly, let alone interpret and apply it effectively.

All too often, after taking the time needed to complete these tasks, employees find it harder to focus on more strategic and creative endeavours that drive growth and innovation. But what if it could be different?

That’s why companies have been increasingly seeking solutions to counter this and boost productivity without sacrificing quality. Enter the powerful Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant that can help workers crunch through data-heavy tasks. It gives them time to redirect their focus toward innovation, decision-making and strategic growth while the AI works on repetitive tasks.

Introducing Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant

What is Adobe's AI Assistant? It’s an advanced tool integrated into Adobe Acrobat that uses artificial intelligence to streamline and automate tasks such as document summarisation, data extraction, content creation and report structuring. It can supercharge productivity by reducing the time and effort required for routine tasks, allowing knowledge workers to focus on other important activities.

Imagine cutting your task completion time by 75%. That’s true, according to a productivity benchmarking study conducted by Pfeiffer Consulting for Adobe. For context, that’s taking a two-hour task and shrinking it to a 30-minute job!

Most knowledge workers are all too familiar with common bottlenecks in their workflow that slow down work and reduce productivity and efficiency. Knowledge work requires focus and concentration. Common tasks like extracting information from a document are time-consuming, repetitive and error-prone.

From finance teams handling endless contracts to marketing departments developing creative presentations, the Acrobat AI Assistant can handle complex documents, extract vital data and accelerate time-consuming processes. Look at the differences in these two situations:

Use case without Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant

Text analysis requires deep concentration and focus.

Locating salient points in documents is dependent on experience and familiarity with the material.

Harvesting information takes considerable time, especially with new documents.

Summarising or comparing text requires specific analysis skills.

The results can be prone to error, especially under time pressure.

Use case with Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant

Information can be retrieved and synthesised in seconds.

The system can compile and compare facts in a single or multiple documents.

AI assistant automatically suggests contextual questions regarding the document.

Complex documents can be summarised in seconds, producing a detailed outline and a list of all key points.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant can suggest ways of organising the output information for a specific medium, such as a blog post, presentation or legal brief.

Productivity gains across key business areas

Drawing on the time-saving benchmarks revealed in the Pfeiffer Consulting research, businesses can now approach their daily operations differently, allowing teams to do more in less time while maintaining accuracy and quality.

There is almost no limit to the business functions Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant can improve. Be it document-heavy departments like finance and legal, fast-paced marketing teams or creative artistic departments, Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant can make a significant difference.

According to the Pfeiffer Consulting research, many tasks involve a similar process regardless of the area of specialisation. Knowledge workers will invariably begin with task scoping, move on to analysis and then move on to formulating a structure before finally producing an output. A key aspect of Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is its usefulness throughout the entire cycle of a document-related project. It can extract and summarise information, speed up data acquisition, highlight important points and assist in structuring the design output in various styles.

The applications are endless. In HR, tasks like cover letter summarisation and CV screening, which once consumed several hours, are now streamlined. Legal and compliance departments, known for their rigorous document reviews and audits, have also seen significant benefits. For marketing and communications teams, Adobe’s AI Assistant enhances the content creation and review processes. Finance teams can now perform accurate financial analysis and reporting in a fraction of the time.

This accelerated workflow facilitates quicker decision-making processes, ensuring teams remain agile and responsive in today’s fast-paced business environment.

Security, a non-negotiable in today's business environment

It’s impossible to ignore the security question, especially in sectors dealing with sensitive data like finance and legal, so the natural question is… how safe is my data?

Although Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant was developed in the age of large language models (LLMs), the two have key differences. LLMs use the raw data and user interactions with the system to refine and improve their models. Unsurprisingly, this is a serious concern for businesses that require confidentiality.

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is different. User documents and requests are processed in the cloud, encrypted and stored only temporarily. None of the data or user interactions are used to train the model. This means that the AI Assistant provides a secure environment. Also, since the AI Assistant only works on documents the user selects, the data governance risk is lower compared to AI solutions that crawl through the company's files.

This secure approach ensures that confidential information remains private and protected throughout the workflow. It allows companies to fully leverage AI's productivity-enhancing capabilities without the looming fear of data breaches, compliance violations or unauthorised access.

Maximising business potential with Adobe’s AI-driven future

By streamlining time-consuming tasks like document review, summarisation and data extraction, businesses are empowered to allocate resources more effectively. This means decision-makers can direct their teams toward higher-value tasks that drive business growth. With routine work taken care of efficiently, knowledge workers have more time to focus on innovation, creative problem-solving and strategic initiatives that impact the company's long-term goals.

With Adobe's solutions potentially saving work hours each week, the cost savings and productivity enhancements are monumental. Even a small time-saving in the day of one worker represents a huge time saving when scaled to enterprise level.

The bottom line

Adobe's Acrobat AI Assistant is a crucial asset for modern businesses looking to enhance efficiency, reduce operational expenses and free up their workforce to concentrate on high-level strategic activities. Streamlining repetitive tasks offers a clear path to improved productivity and smarter resource allocation.

