Bose has appointed Core as its authorised distributor for Bose consumer products in SA

Core will oversee distribution and market expansion for Bose in SA.

Bose Corporation, which positions itself as the world-renowned premium consumer audio company, has appointed Core, a leading distributor of professional and consumer technology in sub-Saharan Africa, as the authorised distributor for Bose consumer products in South Africa. The partnership strengthens Bose’s local presence, increasing market reach and accessibility to its range of audio products.

Core will oversee distribution and market expansion for Bose in South Africa through its network of retail and reseller partners, enhanced in-store and digital commerce experiences, and ensuring consumers have timely access to the latest Bose innovations through authorised channels.

The portfolio will include home theatre products, over-ear and in-ear headphones, Bluetooth speakers and other audio solutions, subject to regional availability.

Commenting on the partnership, Dian de la Port, Chief Executive Officer of Core, said: “Bose is one of the world's most respected audio brands, with a track record of innovation and exceptional listening experiences. We are extremely excited to work with such a premium brand and build on its reputation in South Africa. As an authorised distributor, we want to ensure Bose is easy to find, experience and purchase, while giving our retail and channel partners a clear local point of contact for the brand."

The appointment builds on Core’s capabilities representing premium technology brands and supporting their growth in African markets.



