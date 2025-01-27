Boston IT Solutions South Africa signs distribution agreement with Radware

Boston IT Solutions South Africa partners with Radware.

Boston IT Solutions South Africa, a unit of Boston and leading provider of custom IT systems and services across sub-Saharan Africa, announced today it signed a distribution agreement with Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multicloud environments. Based on the agreement, Boston IT Solutions South Africa is expanding its cyber security offering to include Radware’s comprehensive suite of integrated network and application security and application delivery solutions.

“We are committed to providing high quality, high value cyber security services to help organisations stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Through this new partnership and expanded product offering, we can architect solutions that meet the growing need for scalability, high availability and real-time protection,” said Esti Bosch, BU Manager Networking & Security at Boston IT Solutions South Africa. “Radware’s portfolio has not only been well received by end-users, but also opened the door to opportunities with new VAR partners.”

Radware’s cyber security suite includes application and network security solutions infused with state-of-the-art AI and generative AI algorithms, which are designed to block modern attacks while delivering consistent real-time protections across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments. Designed to automatically adapt to changes in the threat landscape, applications and infrastructure, Radware’s AI-based approach to security helps organisations significantly improve attack detection and mitigation, reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR) and meet compliance challenges.

“With Boston IT Solutions South Africa’s strong regional presence and our AI-powered security offering, we look forward to delivering comprehensive solutions across sub-Saharan Africa,” said Rob Hartley, vice-president for Radware in EMEA and CALA. “Together, we are committed to delivering flexible solutions that enable organisations to rapidly adapt to today’s most complex cyber security challenges and threats.”