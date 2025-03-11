Bracing for impact: How to upskill and adapt to generative AI at work

Morne Hugo, Executive: Microsoft Training, Mecer Inter-Ed. (Image: Supplied)

The transformative impacts of AI, generative AI and automation on everyday work are being met in equal measures of concern and enthusiasm at workplaces around the world.

“These are exciting times,” says Morne Hugo, Executive: Microsoft Training at Mecer Inter-Ed. “What’s particularly noteworthy is that generative AI is the first disruptive technology to emerge in recent years that will impact every employee as much as it impacts the IT department. It’s not a step forward – it’s a leap. We've never before experienced the introduction of a digital technology that's going to impact every single job role.”

It has become crucial for organisations and their employees to adapt and upskill to make the most of generative AI in the workplace, says Hugo.

To help organisations and individuals get to grips with the changes generative AI will bring about, how it can be harnessed to improve productivity and what skills employees will need into the future, Mecer Inter-Ed is set to host a series of free short, impactful two-hour sessions online on Microsoft 365 Copilot, designed to demystify the new force changing the face of work.

Generative AI’s impact in the office

McKinsey’s report: ‘Superagency in the Workplace – Empowering people to unlock AI’s full potential’ finds that three times more employees are already using AI than their leaders imagine, and 70% of employees believe generative AI will change over 30% of their work within two years. The report also finds that employees long for more support and training on AI.

A LinkedIn Future of Work: AI at Work report in 2023 found that AI literacy was increasingly in demand, and predicted that posts requiring AI skills would continue to climb. AI skills and AI literacy are now in demand in roles such as professional services, admin and support services, particularly in financial services, retail, manufacturing, government administration and technology, information and media.

LinkedIn’s Economic Graph Research Institute suggests that 55% of LinkedIn members globally stand to be disrupted or augmented by generative AI, and the skillsets required for their jobs will change by an average of 65% by 2030. The LinkedIn report says AI’s impacts will vary – some job roles will be augmented, some will be disrupted and some roles will be fairly insulated from generative AI.

Surita du Plessis, Microsoft Vendor Alliances Manager, Mecer Inter-Ed. (Image: Supplied)

However, there’s no stopping generative AI, and the reasons for widespread and accelerated generative AI adoption are clear – it streamlines processes and augments human endeavours for greater productivity.

Microsoft’s New Future of Work report in 2024 found early signs that generative AI offers broad, real-world productivity gains across many roles, although the impact depends on users’ skill levels and whether the work processes themselves are restructured to take advantage of generative AI.

Upskilling for Copilot

Surita du Plessis, Microsoft Vendor Alliances Manager at Mecer Inter-Ed, says: “There has been some uncertainty about how to make optimal use of generative AI, and even whether AI will replace jobs.”

She notes that generative AI will certainly change jobs and create new jobs, making upskilling and generative AI literacy crucial for adapting to the new world of work.

“In any disruptive change, people need to adapt,” Du Plessis says.

“Whether your company has already invested in Microsoft 365 Copilot, is in the enquiring stage or is simply looking to learn more about Microsoft 365 Copilot, our upcoming webinars are designed to answer key questions and demonstrate the power of generative AI,” she says.

In the series of two-hour webinars that will run from March to June, Copilot experts and Microsoft MCTs will demonstrate how Copilot Generative AI will change the future of work, with myriad persona-based use cases. Attendees will learn how to prompt Copilot effectively for better results, how to automate tasks and even how to use Copilot to design a dream destination.

In the series of two-hour webinars that will run from March to June, Copilot experts and Microsoft MCTs will demonstrate how Copilot Generative AI will change the future of work, with myriad persona-based use cases. Attendees will learn how to prompt Copilot effectively for better results, how to automate tasks and even how to use Copilot to design a dream destination.