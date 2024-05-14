Bradwin Roper steps down as MTN fintech CEO

Bradwin Roper is leaving MTN as fintech CEO. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Bradwin Roper is stepping down as MTN’s fintech CEO to explore a new opportunity.

In a statement, MTN says in line with the firm’s executive notice period, Roper will exit MTN SA at the end of October 2024.

According to the mobile operator, since joining MTN SA in May 2023, Roper has played a key role in the growth of MTN's fintech division.

It notes that under his leadership, MTN has witnessed a period of solid innovation and expansion, cementing its position as a leader in the sector.



“We are grateful for his dedicated service and wish him the very best in his future endeavours as we work to continue advancing fintech innovation in South Africa,” says Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa.



Recruitment for a replacement to the role is currently underway and will be announced in due course.

Roper joined MTN from big-four bank First National Bank (FNB) where he held the position of CEO of FNB Connect.

Previously, Roper worked with Unilever, where he was a business process engineer for Africa, Middle East and Turkey.