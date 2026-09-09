Brainstorm CIO of the Year Awards open for entries

The winners of the Brainstorm CIO of the Year Awards 2025: the Information Regulator's Tando Luyaba (left) and Standard Bank's Khomotso Molabe.

ITWeb Brainstorm has opened nominations for its CIO of the Year Awards for 2026.

With a history of recognising the vital role the chief information officer (CIO) plays in the modern organisation, through its CIO Survey, CIO Directory and CIO roundtables, Brainstorm continues to celebrate the excellence of the profession through its annual CIO of the Year Awards.

Run in association with First Distribution and Microsoft, the awards include two categories: Enterprise CIO of the Year and Public Sector CIO of the Year.

Brainstorm is calling on South Africa’s ICT community to put forward nominations of CIO candidates to be considered.

Nominations are now open and can be made here.

“The CIO plays a uniquely coordinating role and is ultimately responsible for driving their organisation’s technology journey,” says Matthew Burbidge, editor, Brainstorm.

“As we know, all companies are now technology companies, and the arrival of AI has turbocharged this transition.

“Brainstorm has been covering South Africa’s enterprise technology area since 2001, and our focus has long been on the value the CIO has to bring the South African organisation into the digital age.

“These awards are designed to celebrate and showcase the talent and achievements of the CIO, and we call on the community to put forward worthy candidates, who have stood out in the past 12 months.”

In 2025, the winner of the Public Sector CIO of the Year Award was Tando Luyaba, CIO of the Information Regulator, and the winner of the Enterprise CIO of the Year Award was Khomotso Molabe, group CIO: personal and private banking at Standard Bank.

Nominations close on Monday, 28 September, and a team of judges will then shortlist the finalists and interview them before picking their winners. The winners will be announced on 22 October at the Brainstorm CIO Banquet.